The life and death of a planetary system

How did we get here?
How do stars and planets come into being? What happens during a star's life, and what fate will its planets meet when it dies?
Our story begins with unimaginably cold clouds in space that contain the seeds of whole new worlds – stars and planets about to be born.
What happens next? Find out in this new multimedia experience.
