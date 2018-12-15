The life and death of a planetary system

December 16, 2018 by Elizabeth Landau, NASA
The life and death of a planetary system
The Eagle Nebula is a famous example of a cloud where stars are born. This area is called the Pillars of Creation. Credit: NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

How did we get here?

How do stars and planets come into being? What happens during a star's life, and what fate will its planets meet when it dies?

Our story begins with unimaginably in space that contain the seeds of whole new worlds – and planets about to be born.

What happens next? Find out in this new multimedia experience. 

Explore further: Image: The Milky Way's 100 billion planets

