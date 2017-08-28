August 28, 2017

Astronomers take first radio look for habitability of distant planets

by Greg Walz-Chojnacki, University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

UWM astronomer David Kaplan and colleagues have begun a radio search for the magnetic fields of planets orbiting distant stars.

The team reported its initial findings in "A search for circularly polarized emission from young exoplanets," published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The astronomers conducted a search of star fields in the constellation Scorpius using the Murchison Widefield Array in Australia. (Four of Kaplan's students helped build the antennas for the array last year.) This search looked at with known planets, and did a "blind search" for any signal that could be coming from planets.

Kaplan said the program is in part an indirect way to search for planets that could sustain life.

"If you think about what makes a planet habitable, you need an atmosphere," Kaplan said. "But you also need a magnetic field to protect the planet from damaging radiation from its star.

"If a planet has a and an atmosphere, it will have an aurora, which will emit the radio waves we're looking for."

While the searches did not detect , these are only the first results from a larger program to systematically search for radio emissions from planets orbiting young stars. The telescope is currently undergoing upgrades that will enhance its sensitivity for future searches.

Kaplan is also participating in a second observing program looking at stars to determine what the "space weather" would be like for orbiting planets.

More information: C. R. Lynch et al. A search for circularly polarized emission from young exoplanets, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2017). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stx354

Journal information: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

Provided by University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

Citation: Astronomers take first radio look for habitability of distant planets (2017, August 28) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-08-astronomers-radio-habitability-distant-planets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Under pressure: Extreme atmosphere stripping may limit exoplanets' habitability
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

10 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)