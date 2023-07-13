The University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee (also known as UW–Milwaukee, UWM or Milwaukee) is a public urban university located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the United States. It is a coed public research university and the largest university in the Milwaukee metropolitan area. It is a member of the University of Wisconsin System and one of the two doctoral degree-granting public universities and the second largest university in Wisconsin. The University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee has a total student enrollment of 30,502 and 1,623 faculty members. It is located in Milwaukee's upper East Side close to Lake Michigan, and is home to the only graduate school of freshwater science in the U.S., the largest School of Architecture, College of Nursing and College of Health Sciences in the State of Wisconsin. The University consists of 14 schools and colleges, and 70 academic centers, institutes and laboratory facilities. It offers a total of 180 degree programs, including 94 bachelor's, 53 master's and 32 doctorate degrees. The university is categorized as an RU/H Research University (high research activity) in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Address
2200 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States of America 53201
Website
http://www4.uwm.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Wisconsin%E2%80%93Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

Microplastics pass through fish, altering nutrient metabolism

When Dong-Fang Deng and her students make feed for the fish they raise at UWM's School of Freshwater Sciences, they often use ground fishmeal—dried fish parts from fisheries or wild catch—as the protein source.

Plants & Animals

Jul 25, 2022

0

758

Protein imaging at the speed of life

To study the swiftness of biology—the protein chemistry behind every life function—scientists need to see molecules changing and interacting in unimaginably rapid time increments—trillionths of a second or shorter.

General Physics

Nov 18, 2019

0

382

Students go to ends of the Earth to dig up climate history

Between 256 million and 335 million years ago, the landmasses of the Southern Hemisphere were squished together in a super continent called Gondwana. Gripped in the cold throes of an ice age, glaciers moved slowly across ...

Earth Sciences

Feb 28, 2019

0

7

