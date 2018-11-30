Researchers lay foundation for smart contrast medium

December 13, 2018, Graz University of Technology
Researchers lay foundation for smart contrast medium
Under the leadership of Hermann Scharfetter from the Institute of Medical Technology at Graz University of Technology, an international research team spent three years researching the development of a smart contrast agent. Credit: Lunghammer - TU Graz

Molecular imaging techniques are playing an increasingly important role in medical diagnostics and developing new treatment methods. An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the fields of chemistry, material sciences, biomedicine, quantum physics and toxicology has managed to develop the foundations for a novel contrast medium for MRI in the framework of the FET Open EU excellence programme. Molecular changes in the human body could thus become detectable by MRI and improve and elucidate the treatment of diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's and heart diseases.

In MRI (), the of hydrogen atoms in tissues are subjected to a high-frequency magnetic field. In this way they produce weak signals in the receiving coils which can be processed into images. "Our basic idea was to send molecules with quadrupole nuclei into the tissue and through the interaction between hydrogen nuclei and these quadrupole nuclei to modify the classical NMR signal," explains Hermann Scharfetter, professor at TU Graz's Institute of Medical Engineering and head of the international working group. Strictly speaking, the researchers pursued the aim of changing the decay of the signal over time – also known as quadrupole-relaxation enhancement (QRE). Scharfetter: "We believed that by using this principle we were not only using the distribution of the medium to better depict the organs, but were also able to prove brought about by the sensitivity of QRE on the chemical environment, so that we basically have the ability to switch the contrast on or off."

Proof of the effect

After three years of research in the framework of the CONQUER FET Open project, Scharfetter and his team have now achieved a breakthrough in groundbreaking features in medical imaging. The novel contrast medium was able to be developed to the point that the explored effect can be used with the field strengths of standard MRI scanners. "We continue to measure the NMR signal of the hydrogen nuclei, but change the relaxation through the interaction with the quadrupole nuclei and thus the contrast. To do this, we only had to modify a standard MRI scanner in such a way that we were able to slightly shift the magnetic field in order to switch the contrast on or off. The results have been published in Physical Review X.

The hoped-for results came about with chemical compounds of the element bismuth. Many bismuth compounds have favourable quadrupole resonance frequencies which lie close to the magnetic fields of clinical MRI scanners. Furthermore, bismuth shows a strong coupling with hydrogen nuclei and is occasionally used in medicine. Further investigations have to be carried out to ensure that the contrast medium can be clinically deployed, as Scharfetter explains: "In the future, we have to design special nano particles which, on the one hand, contain bismuth components, and on the other hand, can be well distributed in the without any side-effects and health risks. But a lot of chemical synthesis has to be carried out beforehand. Our results, however, form a basic building block for a 'smart' contrast medium."

Explore further: More sensitive MRI diagnostics thanks to innovative 'elastic' contrast media

More information: Christian Gösweiner et al. Tuning Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance: A Novel Approach for the Design of Frequency-Selective MRI Contrast Agents, Physical Review X (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.8.021076

Related Stories

High-contrast imaging for cancer therapy with protons

November 30, 2018

Medical physicist Dr. Aswin Hoffmann and his team from the Institute of Radiooncology—OncoRay at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) have combined magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with a proton beam, thus demonstrating ...

High-precision magnetic field sensing

December 2, 2016

Scientists have developed a highly sensitive sensor to detect tiny changes in strong magnetic fields. The sensor may find widespread use in medicine and other areas.

Recommended for you

Stretched quantum magnetism uncovered by quantum simulation

December 13, 2018

By studying ultracold atoms trapped in artificial crystals of light, Guillaume Salomon, a postdoc at the Max-Planck-Institute of Quantum Optics and a team of scientists have been able to directly observe a fundamental effect ...

The secret life of cloud droplets

December 13, 2018

Do water droplets cluster inside clouds? Researchers confirm two decades of theory with an airborne imaging instrument.

Networking goes quantum

December 13, 2018

A scientist involved in expanding quantum communication to a network of users, is continuing his work at the University of Bristol.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.