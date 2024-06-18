The Graz University of Technology (German: Technische Universität Graz, short TU Graz) is the second largest university in Styria, Austria, after the University of Graz. Austria has three universities of technology – in Graz, in Leoben, and in Vienna. The Graz University of Technology was founded in 1811 by Archduke John of Austria. TUG, as the university is called by its students, is a public university. In the academic year 2010/11, 11,681 students were enrolled at the TUG. 14.8% of the students were from abroad and 21.4% of the students were female.

Website
http://www.tugraz.at/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Graz_University_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Graz University of Technology

New biocatalytic method eliminates cyanide in nitrile production

If the household cleaner emits a lemon-like odor, this may be due to a nitrile called citronellyl nitrile. These versatile chemical nitrile groups are also used in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, superglue ...

Biochemistry

Jun 18, 2024

0

1

Switching nanomagnets using infrared lasers

When molecules are irradiated with infrared light, they begin to vibrate due to the energy supply. For Andreas Hauser from the Institute of Experimental Physics at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz), this well-known ...

Nanophysics

Jun 11, 2024

0

49

Novel UV broadband spectrometer improves air pollutant analysis

Sunlight has a major influence on chemical processes. Its high-energy UV radiation in particular is strongly absorbed by all materials and triggers photochemical reactions of the substances present in the air. A well-known ...

Optics & Photonics

Apr 10, 2024

0

31

New method for analyzing nanoporous materials

In addition to their main components, the properties of crystalline and nanoporous materials often depend crucially on guest atoms or ions that are embedded in the tiny pores of their lattice structure. This applies to high-tech ...

Nanomaterials

Mar 21, 2024

0

88

Mystery of curling paper solved

Although mankind has been using paper for at least 2,000 years, it still presents us with one or two mysteries. For example, it was previously unknown why paper printed on one side using inkjet printing starts to curl up ...

Analytical Chemistry

Mar 6, 2024

0

14

Research team develops a more durable coating against ice

Ice-repellent coatings have been around for some time, but until now they have been very sensitive and detach quite quickly from the surfaces they are meant to protect. A research team led by Anna Maria Coclite and Gabriel ...

Analytical Chemistry

Feb 27, 2024

0

48

page 1 from 8