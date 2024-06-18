The Graz University of Technology (German: Technische Universität Graz, short TU Graz) is the second largest university in Styria, Austria, after the University of Graz. Austria has three universities of technology – in Graz, in Leoben, and in Vienna. The Graz University of Technology was founded in 1811 by Archduke John of Austria. TUG, as the university is called by its students, is a public university. In the academic year 2010/11, 11,681 students were enrolled at the TUG. 14.8% of the students were from abroad and 21.4% of the students were female.

