ESA's solar-powered giant one year on

December 20, 2018, European Space Agency
ESA’s solar-powered giant one year on
Credit: ESA/D. O'Donnell, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

ESA's 35-metre antenna in Australia has now been powered by the sun for over a year, cutting costs and reducing carbon emissions by 330 tonnes—equivalent to 1.9 million km driven by car.

The at the New Norcia station in Western Australia started its first full month catching solar rays in August 2017. One year later, it had produced 470 Megawatt-hours of power – enough to supply 120 four-person homes for a year, fuelling 34% of the total electricity consumption of the station.

In order for the tracking station to be powered 100% by , more panels would be required. Other sources of energy could also be used such as kite power, hydrogen or geothermal energy.

"I am really happy with these results – they reach beyond our initial expectations when we began the solar-power upgrade and I would be thrilled to see the same development spread to our other ," explains Marc Roubert, ESA's ground stations maintenance engineer.

With this success, ESA engineers will investigate possible similar upgrades for other stations.

Ultimately, Marc says, it would be a real achievement to get all ESA ground stations in the Estrack network completely off the mains power grid. This way, they can continue to track and communicate with satellites orbiting Earth and in deep space, while reducing the carbon footprint of the Agency's giant "eyes on the skies."

Explore further: Going green to the Red Planet

Related Stories

Going green to the Red Planet

November 29, 2017

ESA's ground station in Western Australia routinely communicates with spacecraft at far-away places like Mars. Now, it's using sunlight to generate electricity, significantly reducing energy costs.

Ten years catching rocket signals

September 27, 2018

As ESA celebrates the 100th launch of Ariane 5, the Agency's worldwide ground station network is also marking ten years of providing vital tracking services to launchers soaring out of Kourou.

Image: New Norcia deep-space ground tracking station

March 18, 2015

Twelve years ago this month, in March 2003, ESA inaugurated a new deep-space ground tracking station 8 km south of the town of New Norcia, which is about 150 km north of Perth, in Western Australia.

EU, Germany to fund Ivory Coast solar power station

October 3, 2018

German and EU cash will be used to finance the first solar power station in Ivory Coast, Germany's embassy in Abidjan said Wednesday, as the West African country attempts to boost its use of renewable energy.

DOCOMO to field test solar-powered green base stations

March 22, 2013

NTT DOCOMO, INC., Japan's leading mobile operator, announced that from April, it will begin field testing three conventional mobile-network base stations that have been installed with solar panels, high-capacity rechargeable ...

Recommended for you

ALMA gives passing comet its close-up

December 20, 2018

As comet 46P/Wirtanen neared Earth on December 2, astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) took a remarkably close look the innermost regions of the comet's coma, the gaseous envelope around ...

Faint glow within galaxy clusters illuminates dark matter

December 20, 2018

A new look at Hubble images of galaxies could be a step toward illuminating the elusive nature of dark matter, the unobservable material that makes up the majority of the universe, according to a study published online today ...

InSight places first instrument on Mars

December 20, 2018

NASA's InSight lander has deployed its first instrument onto the surface of Mars, completing a major mission milestone. New images from the lander show the seismometer on the ground, its copper-colored covering faintly illuminated ...

Sapphires and rubies in the sky

December 20, 2018

Researchers at the Universities of Zurich and Cambridge have discovered a new, exotic class of planets outside our solar system. These so-called super-Earths were formed at high temperatures close to their host star and contain ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.