ESA paves way for new space transport services

December 18, 2018, European Space Agency
ESA paves way for new space transport services
Spain’s PLD Space, Miura 5 microlauncher (formerly Arion 2) aims to provide dedicated launches for an emerging small satellites market in 2021. Credit: PLD Space

Imagine moving satellites to higher orbits, collecting space debris, and dedicated launches for small satellites. These are the winning entries of ESA's call for ideas on new commercial space transportation services.

This campaign aimed to foster open innovation and offer encouragement to those with within the privately-funded space sector.

It has given ESA a valuable insight into commercial space transportation proposals in Europe which will guide decisions on future space transportation programmes when the ESA Council at Ministerial Level meet at Space19+.

All entries are receiving feedback from ESA's panel of experts. One top-ranking idea was chosen from each category: In-orbit services, Return from orbit, and Light access to space.

The winning entry in the category 'In-orbit services', is the concept of a SpaceTug to offer orbit-raising services to satellite customers via electric propulsion.

It is envisioned that projects like SpaceTug would be the vanguard of a new industry aimed at providing on-orbit servicing to existing or future spacecraft. Greater mobility and flexibility in the use of space assets, and extending the life of satellites would bring widespread benefits to all of Europe's space industry.

ESA paves way for new space transport services
Six French post-graduate engineers from the ISAE Supaero technical university in Toulouse developed the idea of SpaceTug to offer orbit-raising services to satellite customers via electric propulsion. Credit: European Space Agency

Six French post-graduate engineers from the ISAE Supaero technical university in Toulouse developed this idea. Their business and private funding plan will now be further developed, as well as the project organisation and possible partners.

In the category 'Return from orbit', a multi-target end-of-life removal satellite was proposed by Astroscale – a UK SME, working with Elecnor Deimos.

The idea is to attach a standard docking mechanism on satellites before launch that will, at end of life, allow for a more efficient capture in orbit by a 'chaser' spacecraft.

The chaser would dock with two, or possibly more satellites typically from a constellation, and subsequently deorbit them.

Astroscale is currently preparing for its ELSA-d demonstration mission in 2020, supported by ESA in several key technical areas.

ESA paves way for new space transport services
A multi-target end-of-life space debris removal concept proposed by Astroscale – a UK SME, working with Elecnor Deimos. The idea is to attach a standard docking mechanism on satellites before launch that will, at end of life, allow for a more efficient capture in orbit by a ‘chaser’ spacecraft. The chaser would dock with two, or possibly more satellites typically from a constellation, and subsequently deorbit them to mitigate space debris. Credit: Astroscale UK Ltd
"It is very exciting to see so many European initiatives in the field of new commercial space transportation services," commented Thilo Kranz, head of the space transportation technology coordination office, and chairman of the ideas assessment team. "ESA will use the feedback from the call for ideas to further tailor ESA programmes to the needs of Europe's innovative commercial space transportation sector".

Spain's PLD Space microlauncher, Miura 5 (formerly Arion 2), is the winning entry in the category 'Light satellite access to ', aimed to provide dedicated launches for an emerging small satellites market. Recognised as one of Europe's most advanced microlauncher projects, PLD Space already intends to offer sub-orbital flight opportunities on its Miura 1 (formerly Arion 1) launcher next year.

To celebrate the outstanding achievements of these three winning entries, ESA has invited them to experience a launch at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana in 2019.

Explore further: SpaceX gets nod to put 12,000 satellites in orbit

Related Stories

SpaceX gets nod to put 12,000 satellites in orbit

November 16, 2018

SpaceX got the green light this week from US authorities to put a constellation of nearly 12,000 satellites into orbit in order to boost cheap, wireless internet access by the 2020s.

New space industry emerges: on-orbit servicing

November 17, 2018

Imagine an airport where thousands of planes, empty of fuel, are left abandoned on the tarmac. That is what has been happening for decades with satellites that circle the Earth.

Europe's Ariane 5 rocket set for 100th blast off

September 25, 2018

A European-made rocket will blast off Tuesday from French Guiana for the 100th time, in a symbolic landmark for its manufacturer as it comes under increasing pressure from Elon Musk's SpaceX programme.

Europe's Ariane 5 rocket blasts off for 100th time

September 26, 2018

A European-made rocket has blasted off from French Guiana for the 100th time, in a symbolic landmark for its manufacturer as it comes under increasing pressure from Elon Musk's SpaceX programme.

Recommended for you

A new neptune-size exoplanet

December 16, 2018

The remarkable exoplanet discoveries made by the Kepler and K2 missions have enabled astronomers to begin to piece together the history of the Earth and to understand how and why it differs from its diverse exoplanetary cousins. ...

See a passing comet this Sunday

December 14, 2018

On Sunday, Dec. 16, the comet known as 46P/Wirtanen will make one of the 10 closest comet flybys of Earth in 70 years, and you may even be able to see it without a telescope.

Mars InSight lander seen in first images from space

December 14, 2018

On Nov. 26, NASA's InSight mission knew the spacecraft touched down within an 81-mile-long (130-kilometer-long) landing ellipse on Mars. Now, the team has pinpointed InSight's exact location using images from HiRISE, a powerful ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.