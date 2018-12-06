Researchers suggest broiler chicken is the hallmark of the Anthropocene

December 12, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
A team of researchers from several institutions in the U.K. and one in South Africa has come to the conclusion that the broiler chicken offers perhaps the most striking evidence of the rise of the Anthropocene. In their paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the group outlines their reasons for choosing the chicken as a signal of human biosphere reconfiguration.

Scientists have begun suggesting that we are now living in a , which thehy call the Anthropocene—the age of man-made impacts on the planet. In this new effort, the researchers suggest the broiler chicken is a prime example of the changes we have wrought. They note, for example, that the broiler chicken is now by far the most populous bird on the planet—at any given moment, there are approximately 23 billion of them. The second most populous bird, by comparison, is the red-billed quelea, and there are just 1.5 billion of them.

There are so many chickens that their is greater than all other birds combined. And they are not anywhere close to their initial native state—the modern broiler is unable to survive and reproduce in the wild. It has been bred to eat non-stop, allowing it to grow to a desired size in just five to nine weeks. And as it grows, its meaty parts outgrow its organs, making it impossible for many to survive to adulthood. And all these chickens are being cooked and eaten, and their bones are discarded. Billions of bones wind up in landfills where they are covered over in an oxygen-free environment, making it likely that they will, over time, become fossilized. If we do not survive due to , pandemics or nuclear warfare, the researchers suggest, the next dominant life form will likely dig up our landfills and find evidence of our love for the broiler chicken.

The idea of the broiler as a symbol for our time here on Earth may be unsettling, they note, but other options do not sound much better. We will also be leaving behind things like plastics and radiation signatures.

More information: The broiler chicken as a signal of a human reconfigured biosphere, Royal Society Open Science (2018). rsos.royalsocietypublishing.or … /10.1098/rsos.180325

chemhaznet1
not rated yet 5 hours ago
The first obvious question is: which came first? the chicken or the egg? har har har.
chemhaznet1
5 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
Also what is the deal with articles that seem to just hate humanity? Aren't we just animals living on this Earth subject to nature like all other living beings? To think that we are something special is a bit arrogant and ignorant considering that we too can be easily wiped off the face of this planet like everything else. It seems like environmentalists (like the one who wrote this article) just have this stupid notion that they can be victims while being the perpetrator at the same time. It must be so great to hate ones own species so much. /s
mqr
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Nuclear weapons are the symbol of modern humanity. The men from the governments from USA, Russia, etc keep "testing" weapons, and destroying the ecosystem with them.
hat1208
not rated yet 2 hours ago
