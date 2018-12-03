Target to pay $3M to resolve Massachusetts Medicaid claim

December 11, 2018

Target Corp. has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it violated rules of Massachusetts' Medicaid program.

Federal and Massachusetts authorities allege Minneapolis-based Target violated federal and state False Claims Acts by automatically refilling Medicaid recipients' prescriptions and seeking payment from Medicaid.

Massachusetts is among several states that prohibit pharmacies from automatically refilling Medicaid prescriptions without the beneficiary's explicit request. The policy is designed to prevent unnecessary prescriptions from being reimbursed by taxpayers.

Authorities say Target pharmacies knowingly and routinely enrolled MassHealth beneficiaries in the auto-refill program, then billed MassHealth. The continued until Target sold its pharmacy business to CVS Health in 2015.

Target says it cooperated and provided to authorities, including information about its efforts to comply with Medicaid laws. Target says it's satisfied the issue is resolved.

Authorities say the company denied wrongdoing.

Explore further: States with medical marijuana laws see drop in prescriptions

Related Stories

Child participation in Medicaid, CHIP up from 2013 to 2016

September 5, 2018

(HealthDay)—From 2013 to 2016 there was an increase in children's participation in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), according to a report published in the August issue of Health Affairs.

Recommended for you

Uber filed paperwork for IPO: report

December 8, 2018

Ride-share company Uber quietly filed paperwork this week for its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.