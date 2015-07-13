Ahead of vote, Twitter says accounts removed over 'disinformation'

November 3, 2018
For months, Twitter has sought to eliminate automated and bogus accounts designed to manipulate the public conversation
Twitter on Saturday said it deleted a "series of accounts" that attempted to share disinformation, ahead of crucial midterm elections, as media reports said thousands of accounts were axed.

The social media company "removed a series of accounts for engaging in attempts to share disinformation in an automated fashion—a violation of our policies," it confirmed to AFP without giving a number.

Twitter said it has established "open lines of communication" for state election officials, Republican and Democratic campaign officials, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Reports said many of the accounts were posing as Democrats, posting tweets encouraging US voters to sit out Tuesday's ballot.

CNN said the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had alerted Twitter to the accounts, which were removed in late September and early October.

For months, Twitter has sought to eliminate automated and bogus accounts designed to manipulate the public conversation on the platform, in response to concerns over Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In October it said its number of active users fell by nine million in the previous quarter as a result of these efforts.

US President Donald Trump recently complained that Twitter was removing some of his followers.

Related Stories

Trump complains about Twitter removing his followers

October 26, 2018

US President Donald Trump complained Friday that Twitter is removing some of his followers and has made it harder to join, an apparent critique of the social network's efforts to weed out fake and abusive accounts.

Twitter sets crackdown on automated 'bot' accounts

February 21, 2018

Twitter announced Wednesday a crackdown on accounts powered by software "bots" which can artificially amplify a person or cause and which have been accused of manipulating the social network during the 2016 US election.

Twitter bars ads from Russia's RT, Sputnik

October 26, 2017

Twitter announced Thursday it was banning advertisements from Russia-based media outlets RT and Sputnik, in response to US intelligence findings that the groups sought to spread misinformation during the 2016 presidential ...

Twitter suspended 58 million accounts in 4Q (Update)

July 17, 2018

Twitter suspended at least 58 million user accounts in the final three months of 2017, according to data obtained by The Associated Press. The figure highlights the company's newly aggressive stance against malicious or suspicious ...

