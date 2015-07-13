Twitter suspended 58 million accounts in 4Q

July 17, 2018 by Barbara Ortutay And Ken Sweet
twitter

Twitter suspended at least 58 million user accounts in the final three months of 2017, according to data obtained by The Associated Press.

The figure highlights the company's newly aggressive stance against malicious or suspicious accounts in the wake of Russian disinformation efforts during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

The number of suspended accounts originated with Twitter's "firehose," a data stream it makes available to academics, companies and others willing to pay for it.

Last week, Twitter confirmed it had suspended 70 million accounts in May and June. The huge number of suspensions raises questions as to whether the crackdown could affect Twitter's user growth and whether the company should have warned investors earlier.

Explore further: Twitter shares fall on worries about user base

Related Stories

Twitter bars ads from Russia's RT, Sputnik

October 26, 2017

Twitter announced Thursday it was banning advertisements from Russia-based media outlets RT and Sputnik, in response to US intelligence findings that the groups sought to spread misinformation during the 2016 presidential ...

Recommended for you

EU set to fine Google billions over Android: sources

July 17, 2018

The EU is set to fine US internet giant Google several billion euros this week for freezing out rivals of its Android mobile phone system, sources said, in a ruling that risks fresh tensions with Washington.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.