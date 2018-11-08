Video: What is space weather?

November 9, 2018, European Space Agency
solar flare
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

On the sidelines at European Space Weather Week 2018, in Leuven, Belgium, ESA Web TV caught up with two experts working on the fascinating science of how our Sun's raging activity affects Earth and, ultimately, the infrastructure, networks and satellites on which we rely for daily economic activity.

We spoke with Dr. Manuela Temmer, a heliophysicist working at the Institute of Physics, University of Graz, Austria, and Dr. Richard Horne, a senior scientist at the British Antarctic Survey, Cambridge, U.K.

Manuela studies solar and heliospheric physics focusing on flares, and their space weather impact, while Richard is working on ways to help protect satellites from space weather.

Credit: European Space Agency

Explore further: Video: ESA's future Lagrange mission to monitor the sun

Related Stories

Video: ESA's future Lagrange mission to monitor the sun

November 8, 2018

Space weather describes the changing environment throughout the Solar System, driven by the energetic and unpredictable nature of our sun. Solar wind, solar flares and Coronal Mass Ejections can result in geomagetic storms ...

ESA rocks space weather

November 7, 2018

This week, to coincide with the fifteenth annual European Space Weather Week, ESA is celebrating the dynamic phenomenon of space weather.

Discovering trailing components of a coronal mass ejection

August 27, 2018

Using Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia, PSI Associate Research Scientist Elizabeth A. Jensen's team observed radio signals from the MESSENGER spacecraft and discovered that solar eruptions known to cause communication ...

Monitoring solar activity

February 5, 2018

Living near a star is risky business, and positioning a spacecraft near the sun is a very good way to observe rapidly changing solar activity and deliver early warning of possibly harmful space weather. ESA is now looking ...

Recommended for you

Aging a flock of stars in the Wild Duck Cluster

November 8, 2018

Do star clusters harbor many generations of stars or just one? Scientists have long searched for an answer and, thanks to the University of Arizona's MMT telescope, found one in the Wild Duck Cluster, where stars spin at ...

Aluminium oxide found in an ultra-hot Jupiter

November 7, 2018

An international team led by the astrophysicist Carolina von Essen, has used the OSIRIS spectrograph on the Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC) to study the chemical composition of a planet whose equilibrium temperature is around ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.