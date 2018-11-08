Video: What is space weather?

On the sidelines at European Space Weather Week 2018, in Leuven, Belgium, ESA Web TV caught up with two experts working on the fascinating science of how our Sun's raging activity affects Earth and, ultimately, the infrastructure, networks and satellites on which we rely for daily economic activity.
We spoke with Dr. Manuela Temmer, a heliophysicist working at the Institute of Physics, University of Graz, Austria, and Dr. Richard Horne, a senior scientist at the British Antarctic Survey, Cambridge, U.K.
Manuela studies solar and heliospheric physics focusing on flares, coronal mass ejections and their space weather impact, while Richard is working on ways to help protect satellites from space weather.
