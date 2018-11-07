Video: Is throwing rice at weddings bad for birds?

November 8, 2018, American Chemical Society
Is throwing rice at weddings bad for birds? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Many people believe that throwing rice at weddings is harmful to wild birds. Supposedly, the rice expands in the birds' digestive systems and injures them.

This myth has become widespread after appearing in places as varied as an "Ann Landers" column and an episode of "The Simpsons."

In this video, Reactions uses some hands-on chemistry to demonstrate that is no more harmful than other grains and that this misconception is for the birds:

Explore further: Arsenic and rice: what you need to know

Related Stories

Video: Sushi's sublime secrets

September 19, 2017

Sushi is sublime. Just fresh fish and seasoned rice in its simplest form served one on top of the other, or rolled up with some veggies in a seaweed wrapper. What creates the subtle interplay of flavors in your tuna nigiri?

The origin and spread of 'Emperor's rice'

September 25, 2015

Black rice has a rich cultural history; called "Forbidden" or "Emperor's" rice, it was reserved for the Emperor in ancient China and used as a tribute food. In the time since, it remained popular in certain regions of China ...

Recommended for you

Unique study shows how bats manoeuvre

November 8, 2018

For the first time, researchers have succeeded in directly measuring the aerodynamics of flying animals as they manoeuvre in the air. Previously, the upstroke of the wings was considered relatively insignificant compared ...

Embryos remember the chemicals that they encounter

November 8, 2018

We all start out as a clump of identical cells. As these cells divide and multiply, they gradually take on distinct identities, acquiring the traits necessary to form, for instance, muscle tissue, bone, or nerves. A recent ...

Exploiting epigenetic variation for plant breeding

November 8, 2018

Epigenetic changes can bring about new traits without altering the sequence of genes. This may allow plants to respond quicker to changes in their environment. Plant biologists at the University of Zurich have now demonstrated ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.