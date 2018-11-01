November 1, 2018

Team helps establish roadmap for filling the gaps in forest pollinator research

by Steve Lundeberg, Oregon State University

Actively managed conifer forests may also provide important habitat for the pollinators that aid the reproduction of food crops and other flowering plants around the globe.

An international collaboration, led by Jim Rivers of Oregon State University, has established a roadmap for future research aimed at better understanding the role that managed conifer forests in temperate zones play for the conservation of pollinators such as bees, wasps, flies, beetles and butterflies.

"Temperate forests comprise a large portion of the world's land base and to date we haven't really thought about them much in terms of habitat for pollinators," Rivers said.

It's important to do so because have an estimated $100 billion global economic impact each year, enhancing the reproduction of nearly 90 percent of the Earth's flowering plants, including many food crops.

Insect pollinators are also ecologically critical as promoters of biodiversity. Bees are the standard bearer because they're usually present in the greatest numbers and because they're the only pollinator group that feeds exclusively on nectar and pollen throughout their life cycle.

Many vertebrates such as birds and mammals also serve as pollinators, and worldwide, more than 100,000 animal species contribute to pollination.

"We know some managed conifer forests support wild pollinator populations," said Rivers, an animal ecologist with the OSU College of Forestry. "But there's a lot we don't know regarding pollinator diversity and the extent to which management practices affect and the ecosystem services they provide."

Rivers' team included researchers from OSU, the USDA-ARS Pollinating Insect Research Lab at Utah State, Washington State-Vancouver, the Forest Service's Southern Research Station in Athens, Georgia, and Switzerland's Bern University of Applied Sciences.

The scientists took a two-pronged approach to developing an agenda for filling in those pollinator knowledge gaps in . They used input gathered from a daylong pollinator conference hosted by Oregon State University that brought together a range of scientists and land managers, and they also took a full inventory of the existing published research.

"The agenda we've come up with is for scientists, managers, conservation practitioners, and policymakers trying to balance production with pollinator conservation," Rivers said. "Our starting point is the Pacific Northwest, but the global footprint of managed conifer forests makes the agenda relevant worldwide."

The roadmap is built around three themes: Establish baseline patterns, assess the direct and indirect influences of forest management activities, and quantify the effects of management practices that follow natural disturbances like insect outbreaks or wildfire.

"There's a strong interest across the board, state and federal, as well as private industry and small landowners, in undertaking pollinator studies now," Rivers said. "And there's a compelling need for pollinator work—there's lots of information out there about other systems and we're just beginning to consider managed conifer systems. We don't have the answers yet but we're moving in that direction."

The research review and agenda was published in the Journal of Forestry.

More information: Journal of Forestry, DOI: 10.1093/jofore/fvy052

Provided by Oregon State University

Citation: Team helps establish roadmap for filling the gaps in forest pollinator research (2018, November 1) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-11-team-roadmap-gaps-forest-pollinator.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Logging site slash removal may be boon for wild bees in managed forests
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

22 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)