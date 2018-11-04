Shortening the rare-earth supply chain via recycling

November 5, 2018, Kanazawa University
Shortening the rare-earth supply chain via recycling
Figure Schematic view of the chelator-assisted wet-milling in a ball-mill, and comparison of the Y-yields (percent) from EoL-FL in rotary and planetary ball-mills. Credit: Kanazawa University

Modern technology depends on a set of 17 elements at the foot of the periodic table. Known as rare earths (REs), many of these metals are highly magnetic, and find use in computing, green power and other technologies. However, because of rising prices, legal issues and the difficulty of mining, safeguarding their supply is a major scientific and political challenge.

Several REs, such as yttrium (Y) and europium (Eu), are used as phosphors in fluorescent lamps (FLs). These lamps increasingly replace traditional incandescent lighting, but have a limited lifespan. End-of-life FLs are thus a potentially huge source of REs—an example of "technospheric mining"—but harsh and polluting processes are needed to actually extract these metals from the spent phosphors. Now, a team led by Kanazawa University in Japan has developed a cleaner method.

As reported in Waste Management, instead of using acid extractants to dissolve the REs trapped in the spent lamps, the Kanazawa team turned to chelator chemistry. Chelators—organic compounds containing elements such as N or O—bond to metals through electron donation. This allows them to gently leach out REs from the solid mass of a spent , without the need for strong acids.

"An ideal type of chelator compound is known as amino-polycarboxylates," explains study co-author Ryuta Murase. "These are already used to remove from solid waste. We found they were also very efficient at extracting REs from spent phosphors—especially yttrium and lanthanum, which are used in the more chemically reactive red phosphors. The best performance was by the chelator EDTA, probably because it forms the strongest complexes with the metals."

To bolster the extraction rate, the team added a second ingredient to their process: mechano-chemical energy. Planetary ball-milling—grinding a solid into fine particles between layers of small, hard balls in a rotating chamber—was found to raise the yield of REs when performed during chelator treatment. This is because, once milled, the greater surface area of the pulverized phosphors provided easier access to the leachable metals within.

"We worked hard to optimize the process in every detail, including temperature, pH, milling speed, ball size, and other factors," says corresponding author Hiroshi Hasegawa. "Our efforts paid off, and the most economically important RE metals were leached out from spent lamps with recoveries from 53 percent to 84 percent. Recycling REs will be vital for sustainable technology, and we hope to show that it can be done cleanly and efficiently."

Explore further: Separating rare earth metals with UV light

More information: Hiroshi Hasegawa et al. Chelator-induced recovery of rare earths from end-of-life fluorescent lamps with the aid of mechano-chemical energy, Waste Management (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.wasman.2018.08.049

Related Stories

Separating rare earth metals with UV light

May 11, 2015

Researchers from the KU Leuven Department of Chemical Engineering have discovered a method to separate two rare earth elements - europium and yttrium - with UV light instead of with traditional solvents. Their findings, which ...

Shining light on the separation of rare earth metals

October 18, 2018

Inside smartphones and computer displays are metals known as the rare earths. Mining and purifying these metals involves waste- and energy-intense processes. Better processes are needed. Previous work has shown that specific ...

Better fluorescent lighting through physics

October 8, 2015

General Electric (GE), Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have created new kinds of fluorescent lighting phosphors that use far less rare-earth elements than current technology.

Biomining the elements of the future

January 29, 2018

Biomining is the kind of technique promised by science fiction: a vast tank filled with microorganisms that leach metal from ore, old mobile phones and hard drives.

Recommended for you

Skin gel allows wounds to heal without leaving a scar

November 5, 2018

A team of researchers at Huazhong University of Science and Technology has developed a silk protein-based gel that they claim allows for skin healing without scarring. In their paper published in the journal Biomaterials ...

New material cleans and splits water

November 5, 2018

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are among the most useful and versatile materials today, demonstrating structural versatility, high porosity, and fascinating optical and electronic properties. These characteristics make them ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.