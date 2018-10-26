Senegal launches African 'cyber-security' school

November 6, 2018
Students of the National School of Administration walk near the banner announcing the creation of a National School of Cybersecu
Students of the National School of Administration walk near the banner announcing the creation of a National School of Cybersecurity in Dakar on November 6, 2018

Senegal on Tuesday inaugurated a cyber-security school to strengthen West Africa's defences against computer hackers and use of the internet for terror funding and propaganda.

Senegalese Foreign Minister Sidiki Kaba and French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian gave the ceremonial start to the National Cyber-Security School (ENVR) on the sidelines of an annual regional conference in Dakar.

The will provide training in combating cyber-crime for the security services, judiciary and private enterprises.

Backed by France, it will have a "regional vocational role" in helping other countries in West Africa, French officials said.

The ENVR, which was proposed at last year's security conference, will initially be based in Dakar at the National School of Administration (ENA) before moving to Diamnadio, a new town being built around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the capital.

