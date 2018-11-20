Porous materials measure temperature at molecular level

November 21, 2018, Ghent University
temperature
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researchers of Ghent University investigated how so-called metal-organic frameworks breathe as it gets hotter or colder. Using advanced computer simulations, they found that the temperature at which these materials suddenly expand or shrink is tuneable. Their results allow the design of thermostats that work at the molecular level.

The research was conducted at the Center for Molecular Modeling at Ghent University supervised by Prof. V. Van Speybroeck and in collaboration with the University of Vienna. It appears in Nature Communications this week.

Ingenious pores

Metal-organic frameworks are riddled with minuscule pores, no more than a billionth of a meter in diameter. Despite this limited size, the pores offer opportunities for a wide array of cutting-edge applications. Metal-organic frameworks thus far attracted attention for the detection of chemical weapons, the transport of drugs in blood or the capture of greenhouse gases.

Materials design through computer simulations

The researchers of the Center for Molecular Modeling focused on the breathing versions of . The pores of these materials open or close as they heat up or cool down. This breathing behaviour gives rise to a sudden increase or decrease of the volume. The UGent scientists now showed that the temperature at which this phenomenon occurs is dependent on the composition of the metal-organic frameworks. Their molecular building blocks can therefore be selected as a function of the temperature at which a reaction is required. In particular, the switching from a subtle balance between the attraction between the pore walls and the mobility of the atoms.

Molecular thermostat

The findings of the study open new perspectives for the design of thermostats limited to a handful of atoms. Such are necessary to be able to deal with the progressive miniaturization of various applications, ranging from electronics to biology. The conversion of heat into volume change moreover offers possibilities for the exploitation of energy at the smallest length scales.

Explore further: Researchers design a super catalyst to produce plastics and fuels without crude oil

More information: J. Wieme et al. Tuning the balance between dispersion and entropy to design temperature-responsive flexible metal-organic frameworks, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-07298-4

Related Stories

Recommended for you

A hydrogel that adheres firmly to cartilage and meniscus

November 21, 2018

EPFL researchers have developed a hydrogel – made up of nearly 90% water – that naturally adheres to soft tissue like cartilage and the meniscus. If the hydrogel carries repair cells, it could help damaged tissue to heal.

DNA origami full of potent anticancer agents

November 21, 2018

One of the most successful techniques to combat multidrug resistance in cancer cells is the downregulation of those genes responsible for drug resistance. Chinese scientists have now developed a nanoplatform that selectively ...

Removing toxic mercury from contaminated water

November 21, 2018

Water contaminated with mercury and other toxic heavy metals is a major cause of environmental damage and health problems worldwide. Now, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, present a totally new way ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.