Odd bodies, rapid spins keep cosmic rings close

November 19, 2018 by Blaine Friedlander, Cornell University
Odd bodies, rapid spins keep cosmic rings close
Maryame El Moutamid, part of an international scientific team, has found that gravity – rather than shepherding moons – retains rings around small cosmic bodies. Credit: Jason Koski/Cornell Brand Communications

Forget those shepherding moons. Gravity and the odd shapes of asteroid Chariklo and dwarf planet Haumea—small objects deep in our solar system—can be credited for forming and maintaining their own rings, according new research in Nature Astronomy.

"Rings appear around Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune and Uranus, but scientists found rings around Chariklo and Haumea within the last few years. Chariklo and Haumea were the first small objects known to have rings, and we think that rings throughout the solar system are more common than we thought," said Maryame El Moutamid, research associate in the Cornell Center for Astrophysics and Planetary Science and an author of the new paper. "In the case of small bodies Chariklo and Haumea, gravity shepherds the rings. The rings are confined by the gravity because of the shape irregularity of their bodies."

Until now, generally assumed that the gravitational torques from shepherd moons around planets kept the rings in shape and prevented them from spreading and disappearing. Instead, this research shows that a topographic anomaly on the object, such as a mountain, may play a similar gravitational role as a "moon" to hold the rings together.

In addition to gravity, rapidly spinning cosmic bodies that create specific resonance also keep rings from expanding, dissipating and disappearing.

Chariklo is a small, rocky asteroid between Saturn and Uranus. It is about 188 miles in diameter and takes 63 years to orbit the sun. It is the largest object in an asteroid class known as Centaurs, according to NASA.

Meanwhile, Haumea, a trans-Neptunian (it crosses Neptune's orbit), about the size of Pluto, looks like a flattened ball with a 385-mile diameter. It is found in the Kuiper Belt, a region beyond the orbit of Neptune. Haumea was discovered in December 2004 and takes about 285 years to orbit the Sun.

With Saturn, the rings are shepherded by tiny moons to keep them in place. But for Chariklo, its odd, rocky shape—which includes a large "mountain—keeps the rings in place just beyond the border of the Roche limit—an invisible area where cosmic objects can get pulled into the cosmic body via .

"In the case of Chariklo, the irregularities confine the rings. In the case of Haumea, the body's big flatness does the job," said El Moutamid, who is also a member of Cornell's Carl Sagan Institute.

Astronomer Bruno Sicardy of the Observatoire de Paris led the research in a project called Lucky Star. Other authors of the paper, "Ring Dynamics Around Non-axisymmetric Bodies," are by Stéfan Renner, Françoise Roques and Josselin Desmars, Observatoire de Paris; Rodrigo Leiva, Southwest Research Institute, Boulder, Colorado; and Pablo Santos-Sanz, Instituto de Astrofısica de Andalućıa, Spain. Funding was provided by the European Research Council.

Explore further: Haumea dwarf planet has a ring to it: study

More information: B. Sicardy et al, Ring dynamics around non-axisymmetric bodies with application to Chariklo and Haumea, Nature Astronomy (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-018-0616-8

Related Stories

Haumea dwarf planet has a ring to it: study

October 11, 2017

Move over Saturn! Scientists have found a ring around an unassuming mini-planet in our Solar System to debunk the theory that only giant planets can be so adorned.

The Lords of the Rings among centaurs

September 14, 2015

(Phys.org)—Chariklo, the largest known centaur object, orbiting in a region between Saturn and Uranus, is a very intriguing celestial body that surprised astronomers last year. This remote minor planet has unveiled the ...

First global simulation yields new insights into ring system

April 27, 2017

A team of researchers in Japan modeled the two rings around Chariklo, the smallest body in the Solar System known to have rings (Figure 1). This is the first time an entire ring system has been simulated using realistic sizes ...

Which planets have rings?

February 6, 2015

Planetary rings are an interesting phenomenon. The mere mention of these two words tends to conjure up images of Saturn, with its large and colorful system of rings that form an orbiting disk. But in fact, several other planets ...

Dwarf planet Haumea's lunar system smaller than anticipated

May 16, 2016

Haumea, a dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system doesn't have the same kind of moons as its well-known cousin Pluto according to a new study. This is despite original evidence that suggested they both formed in similar ...

Recommended for you

Odd bodies, rapid spins keep cosmic rings close

November 19, 2018

Forget those shepherding moons. Gravity and the odd shapes of asteroid Chariklo and dwarf planet Haumea—small objects deep in our solar system—can be credited for forming and maintaining their own rings, according new ...

Astronomers discover giant relic of disrupted Tadpole galaxy

November 19, 2018

A team of astronomers from Israel, the U.S. and Russia have identified a disrupted galaxy resembling a giant tadpole, complete with an elliptical head and a long, straight tail, about 300 million light years away from Earth. ...

A solar sibling identical to the sun

November 19, 2018

An international team led by Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço (IA) researcher Vardan Adibekyan used a novel method to detect solar siblings. The article was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rrwillsj
not rated yet 14 minutes ago
Excellent examples of how seemingly organized phenomena can result from random chaos. Truly, the "drunkard's walk" can achieve efficient results.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.