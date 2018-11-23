Molecular motors: Chemical carousel rotates in the cold

November 26, 2018, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
molecule
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Molecular motors, which rotate unidirectionally in response to an external energy input, constitute an important class of components for future applications in the field of nanotechnology. Molecules whose structure and spatial conformation can be altered by light are particularly promising candidates for this task. However, all light-driven molecular motors so far described are dependent on reactions that require the input of heat and are therefore dependent on a certain minimum environmental temperature. LMU chemist Henry Dube has now achieved a decisive breakthrough in this respect. Together with his student Aaron Gerwien, he has developed the first molecular motor that rotates on exposure to light alone, irrespective of the temperature. Not only is its operation not conditional on a specific minimum temperature – it actually rotates faster at lower temperatures. This unique characteristic of the new molecule could significantly extend the range of applications available to future nanomachines. The LMU researchers have just reported their findings in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

The essential property that turns a synthetic chemical into a molecular rotary is that an external energy source can cause some component of the molecule to rotate unidirectionally. Each 360° rotation takes place in discrete steps like the ticking of a clock hand. The tricky part is to ensure that each forward step does not go into reverse. All of the molecular motors so far described have used what is called a ratchet mechanism to prevent such reversals. The idea is that after each forward step a ratcheting step alters the configuration of the molecule in such a way that the reverse reaction is sterically inhibited. The conformational changes necessary to achieve this are normally induced by heat. As a result, the rate of rotation is dependent on the ambient , and below a certain minimum temperature the movement ceases.

Like earlier motor systems developed by Dube and his colleagues, the new motor is based on an organic substance called hemithioindigo. This molecule is made up of two different carbon skeletons, which are connected by a mobile double bond. "We have succeeded in modifying the molecule such that a complete rotation of one of the structural modules relative to the other requires only three reaction steps," says Dube. Each rotational step is activated by visible light and there is no need for intermediate, thermally driven ratchet steps. Indeed, all three steps involved in the full rotation are promoted by a reduction in temperature, so that the rotation rate of the new actually increases at lower temperatures. "Each step is made up of three different photoreactions, two of which we experimentally demonstrated directly for the first time only this year," Dube explains. The are confident that their motor's novel driving mechanism and unique behavior will make it possible in the not too distant future for researchers to synthesize molecular machines which, thanks to their relative insensitivity to the precise environmental temperature, will enable unique applications not possible with hitherto known motors.

Explore further: Molecular motor: Four states of rotation

More information: Aaron Gerwien et al. Photon-Only Molecular Motor with Reverse Temperature-Dependent Efficiency, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2018). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.8b10660

Related Stories

Molecular motor: Four states of rotation

April 20, 2018

With the help of ultrafast spectroscopy and quantum mechanical calculations, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich researchers have characterized the complete rotational cycle of the light-driven, chemical motor ...

Slowing the clockwork

September 19, 2017

Progress on the way to smart nanomachines: LMU chemists have modified the synthesis of a molecular motor so as to reduce the speed of its light-driven rotation, thus permitting the researchers to analyze the mechanism of ...

Molecular motors: Pirouetting in the spotlight

September 29, 2015

German scientists have developed a new class of molecular motors that rotate unidirectionally at speeds of up to 1 kHz when exposed to sunlight at room temperature. This unique combination of features opens up novel applications ...

Recommended for you

Creating rings in natural antibiotic synthesis

November 26, 2018

Scientists at the University of Bristol have revealed the secrets of the key ring forming cascade in the biosynthesis of a globally used antibiotic. They hope their findings could lead to the development of antibiotics with ...

Molecular motors: Chemical carousel rotates in the cold

November 26, 2018

Molecular motors, which rotate unidirectionally in response to an external energy input, constitute an important class of components for future applications in the field of nanotechnology. Molecules whose structure and spatial ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.