Image: Recovery of the test Orion capsule in the Pacific Ocean

On Nov. 1, 2018, the USS John P. Murtha recovered the test version of the Orion capsule at sunset in the Pacific Ocean.
The Underway Recovery Test-7 (URT-7) is one in a series of tests that the Exploration Ground Systems Recovery Team, along with the U.S. Navy, are conducting to validate procedures and hardware that will be used to recover the Orion spacecraft after it splashes down following deep space exploration missions.
Orion will have the capability to sustain the crew during space travel, provide safe re-entry from deep space return velocities, and emergency abort.
Explore further: Image: Orion crew module underway recovery testing
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.