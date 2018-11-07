Image: Recovery of the test Orion capsule in the Pacific Ocean

November 8, 2018, NASA
Image: Recovery of the test Orion capsule in the Pacific Ocean
Credit: NASA/Tony Gray

On Nov. 1, 2018, the USS John P. Murtha recovered the test version of the Orion capsule at sunset in the Pacific Ocean.

The Underway Recovery Test-7 (URT-7) is one in a series of tests that the Exploration Ground Systems Recovery Team, along with the U.S. Navy, are conducting to validate procedures and hardware that will be used to recover the Orion spacecraft after it splashes down following deep space exploration missions.

Orion will have the capability to sustain the crew during space travel, provide safe re-entry from deep space return velocities, and emergency abort. 

