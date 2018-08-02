Image: The Orion test crew capsule

Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine (second from left) tours the Orion test crew capsule for the Ascent Abort-2 (AA-2) test, with Orion AA-2 Crew Module Manager Dr. Jon Olansen, left, NASA Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer and Orion Program Manager Mark Kirasich, right, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

In the Ascent Abort-2 test, NASA will verify that the Orion spacecraft's launch abort system can steer the capsule and astronauts inside it to safety in the event of an issue with the Space Launch System rocket when the spacecraft is under the highest aerodynamic loads it will experience during ascent for deep-space missions.

