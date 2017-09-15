September 15, 2017

Image: Orion parachutes measure up in high pressure test

by NASA

Image: Orion parachutes measure up in high pressure test
Credit: NASA/James Blair

Orion's three main orange and white parachutes help a representative model of the spacecraft descend through sky above Arizona, where NASA engineers tested the parachute system on Sept. 13, 2017, at the U.S. Army Proving Ground in Yuma. NASA is qualifying Orion's parachutes for missions with astronauts.

During this test, engineers replicated a situation in which Orion must abort off the Space Launch System rocket and bypass part of its normal parachute deployment sequence that typically helps the spacecraft slow down during its descent to Earth after . The capsule was dropped out of a C-17 aircraft at more than 4.7 miles in altitude and allowed to free fall for 20 seconds, longer than ever before, to produce high aerodynamic pressure before only its pilot and main parachutes were deployed, testing whether they could perform as expected under extreme loads.

Orion's full parachute system includes 11 total parachutes—three forward bay cover parachutes and two drogue parachutes, along with three pilot parachutes that help pull out the spacecraft's three mains.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Orion parachutes measure up in high pressure test (2017, September 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-image-orion-parachutes-high-pressure.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA's Orion spacecraft parachutes tested at U.S. Army Yuma proving ground
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

9 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)