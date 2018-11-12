Galaxies like Russian dolls

November 13, 2018, Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias
Galaxies like Russian dolls
Credit: Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias

Jairo Méndez Abreu and Adriana de Lorenzo-Cáceres, researchers at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), have discovered a peanut-shaped structure in the inner bar of a double-barred galaxy close to the Milky Way. Structures of this type, previously detected only in outer bars, are useful tracers of the evolution of the galaxies.

The complexity of the shapes and structures found within spiral galaxies has fascinated astronomers for decades, and is a key to understanding their evolution. One example of this complexity is the galaxy NGC 1291. The French astronomer Gerard de Vaucouleurs discovered a system in this galaxy in which there are two stellar bars, and identified a pattern that he termed "lens-bar-nucleus," which is repeated in the outer and the inner part of the galaxy. This is basic for understanding the internal evolution of the galaxies, and how they fuel the supermassive black holes at their centres.

In this same galaxy, it has been shown for the first time that there is a peanut-shaped structure in the inner bar. These structures are caused by vertical motions of the stars in the bar, and they are named for their boxy peanut shape when the galaxy is observed sideways on. However, until now, this type of structure had been detected only in the outer bars of double-barred galaxies, or in individual bars such as that in the Milky Way.

The observations have been performed using the MUSE spectrograph on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) at the European Southern Observatory (ESO), and show that peanut-shaped structures can also form inside inner bars. "This is important," explains Jairo Méndez Abreu, an IAC researcher, "because it shows that some are like Russian dolls, with internal structures the same as external structures except for their smaller size." These results also show that the inner bar is following the same evolutionary path as the outer bar.

"The presence of an X-shaped structure in the inner bar of NGC 1291 implies that these can be stable structures which last for thousands of millions of years," explains Adriana de Lorenzo-Cáceres, also a researcher at the IAC and the second author of the article. This means that they have a long time in which to take gas into the centre of the galaxy, and supports the idea that they "feed" , although this has not been confirmed by observations.

Explore further: Galaxy-sized peanuts? Astronomers use new imaging software to detect double 'peanut shell' galaxy

More information: J Méndez-Abreu et al. Inner bars also buckle. The MUSE TIMER view of the double-barred galaxy NGC 1291, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1093/mnrasl/sly196

Related Stories

Sextans: The smallest cannibal galaxy discovered until now

October 11, 2018

A team at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) has discovered a new case of galactic cannibalism in the neighbourhood of the Milky Way, which has caused the merging of two galaxies on the smallest scale so far ...

Image: Galactic wheel of life shines in infrared

October 24, 2014

It might look like a spoked wheel or even a "Chakram" weapon wielded by warriors like "Xena," from the fictional TV show, but this ringed galaxy is actually a vast place of stellar life. A newly released image from NASA's ...

Hubble image of galaxies' El Dorado

March 12, 2012

(PhysOrg.com) -- NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has produced this beautiful image of the galaxy NGC 1483. NGC 1483 is a barred spiral galaxy located in the southern constellation of Dorado — the dolphinfish (or Mahi-mahi ...

Four newly discovered Milky Way neighbors

October 1, 2018

Ultra-faint dwarf galaxies are the smallest, most dark matter dominated, and least chemically enriched stellar systems in the universe, and are important targets for understanding dark matter and galaxy formation. They comprise ...

Hubble sights galaxy stuck in the middle

April 30, 2018

This pretty, cloud-like object may not look much like a galaxy—it lacks the well-defined arms of a spiral galaxy, or the reddish bulge of an elliptical—but it is in fact something known as a lenticular galaxy. Lenticular ...

Recommended for you

Giant flare detected on a pre-main sequence M star

November 13, 2018

Using the Next Generation Transit Survey (NGTS), astronomers have identified an energetic flare displaying quasi-periodic pulsations on the pre-main sequence M star NGTS J121939.5-355557. The newly detected flare is one of ...

Galaxies like Russian dolls

November 13, 2018

Jairo Méndez Abreu and Adriana de Lorenzo-Cáceres, researchers at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), have discovered a peanut-shaped structure in the inner bar of a double-barred galaxy close to the Milky ...

Scientists capture the sound of sunrise on Mars

November 9, 2018

Scientists have created the soundtrack of the 5,000th Mars sunrise captured by the robotic exploration rover, Opportunity, using data sonification techniques to create a two-minute piece of music.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.