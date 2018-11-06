November 6, 2018

Egypt says archaeologists found more artifacts at Cairo dig

Egypt says archaeologists found more artifacts at Cairo dig
This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows archeologists working at a dig in eastern Cairo's Matariya neighborhood, Egypt. The Antiquities Ministry said on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, that archeologists working at the dig have found several fragments of stone slabs with inscriptions dating back up to 4,000 years. Some of the fragments date back to the 12th and the 20th Dynasties and the Third Intermediate Period while others are more recent. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)

Egypt says archaeologists working at a dig in Cairo have found several fragments of stone slabs with inscriptions dating back up to 4,000 years.

The Antiquities Ministry said on Tuesday that the artifacts were the latest finds in eastern Cairo's Matariya neighborhood.

Some of the fragments date back to the 12th and the 20th Dynasties and the Third Intermediate Period while others are more recent.

Egyptologist Dietrich Raue, the head of the mission, says one inscription points to Atum, an important and frequently mentioned god, as being responsible for the flooding of the Nile River in the Late Period, from 664-332 B.C.

Egypt frequently announces archaeological discoveries, hoping this will spur interest in its ancient treasures and revive tourism, which was hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

Egypt says archaeologists found more artifacts at Cairo dig
This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows part of a stone slab tht was discovered at a dig in eastern Cairo's Matariya neighborhood, Egypt. The Antiquities Ministry said on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, that archeologists working at the dig have found several fragments of stone slabs with inscriptions dating back up to 4,000 years. Some of the fragments date back to the 12th and the 20th Dynasties and the Third Intermediate Period while others are more recent. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Egypt says archaeologists found more artifacts at Cairo dig (2018, November 6) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-11-egypt-archaeologists-artifacts-cairo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Egyptian archaeologists find parts of pharaoh's booth
117 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)