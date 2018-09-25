Archaeologists discover 'massive' ancient building in Egypt

This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows a large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals, that was recently discovered in the town of Mit Rahina, 20 kilometers, or 12 miles, south of Cairo, Egypt. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)

Egypt says archaeologists have discovered a "massive" ancient building in the town of Mit Rahina, 20 kilometers, or 12 miles, south of Cairo.

The Antiquities Ministry says Tuesday archaeologists also uncovered an attached building that includes a large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says the building is likely part of the residential block of the area, which was the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.

Memphis, founded around 3,100 B.C., was home to Menes, the king who united Upper and Lower Egypt.

Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing, which was hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

