June 13, 2018

Archaeologists find ancient rock art in Egypt

All Giza Pyramids in one shot. Credit: Ricardo Liberato/Wikipedia

Egypt says archaeologists have unearthed 3,500-year-old rock art depicting bulls, donkeys and sheep in the Eastern Desert.

The Antiquities Ministry said Wednesday the in the Wadi Umm Tineidba, by an Egyptian- American mission from Yale University, includes at least three concentrations of .

Mission chief John Coleman Darnielen says the discovery provides evidence for the continuity and interaction of artistic styles of the Eastern Desert and Nile Valley.

Egypt hopes such discoveries will encourage tourism as it struggles to revive its economy after years of unrest.

