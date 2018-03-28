Archaeologists find remains of Greco-Roman temple in Egypt

Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a temple in Egypt's western desert dating back to the Greco-Roman period, the Antiquities Ministry said Wednesday.
It said the uncovered part includes stone walls and the temple's main entrance, which leads to a courtyard and entrances to other chambers. It says excavation is still underway at the site, near the Siwa oasis and the border with Libya.
Head archaeologist Abdel-Aziz al-Demiri says statues depicting a man and lions, as well as pottery fragments and coins, were also found at the site. The remains date to between the second century B.C. and the third century A.D.
Explore further: Egypt archaeologists uncover tombs dating back to Roman era
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.