Archaeologists find remains of Greco-Roman temple in Egypt

This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows archeologists working at the site of the remains of a temple dating back to the Greco-Roman period in the country's western desert, some 31 miles, 50 km, west of Siwa Oasis, Egypt. The ministry said the uncovered part include stone walls and the temple's main entrance which leads to courtyard and entrances to other chambers. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP) Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a temple in Egypt's western desert dating back to the Greco-Roman period, the Antiquities Ministry said Wednesday.

It said the uncovered part includes stone walls and the temple's main entrance, which leads to a courtyard and entrances to other chambers. It says excavation is still underway at the site, near the Siwa oasis and the border with Libya.

Head archaeologist Abdel-Aziz al-Demiri says statues depicting a man and lions, as well as pottery fragments and coins, were also found at the site. The remains date to between the second century B.C. and the third century A.D.

