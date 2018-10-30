Coconut oil compounds repel insects better than DEET

November 1, 2018 by Sandra Avant, Agricultural Research Service
Coconut Oil Compounds Repel Insects Better than DEET
A Manila dwarf coconut palm on the grounds of the Tropical Agriculture Research Station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Credit: Scott Bauer

Compounds derived from coconut oil are better than DEET at repelling blood-sucking insects, according to a new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) study.

Using repellents is one of the most efficient ways to prevent disease transmission and discomfort associated with insect bites. For more than 60 years, DEET has been considered the gold standard in insect repellents—the most effective and long-lasting available commercially. However, increasing regulations and growing public health concerns about synthetic repellents and insecticides like DEET have sparked interest in developing plant-based repellents that are more effective and longer lasting.

In recent research published in Scientific Reports, USDA's Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists identified specific coconut oil fatty acids that have strong repellency and long-lasting effectiveness against multiple insects—mosquitoes, ticks, biting flies and bed bugs—that can transmit diseases to humans and animals.

A team of scientists led by entomologist Junwei (Jerry) Zhu, with the ARS Agroecosystem Management Research Unit in Lincoln, Nebraska, found that the coconut oil compounds were effective against biting flies and bed bugs for two weeks and had lasting repellency against ticks for at least one week in laboratory tests. In addition, the compound showed strong repellency against mosquitoes when higher concentrations of coconut oil compounds were topically applied.

Some people refuse to use DEET and turn to folk remedies or plant-based repellents. Most currently available plant-based repellents work for only a short period, Zhu noted.

Coconut oil itself is not a repellent, Zhu emphasized. However, the coconut oil-derived free fatty acid mixture—lauric acid, capric acid and caprylic as well as their corresponding methyl esters—provides strong repellency against blood-sucking insects. By encapsulating coconut fatty acids into a starch-based formula, field trials showed this all-natural formula could provide protection to cattle against stable flies for up to 96 hours or 4 days.

DEET was only 50 percent effective against stable flies, while the coconut oil compound was more than 95 percent effective.

Against bed bugs and ticks, DEET lost its effectiveness after about three days, while the oil compound lasted for about two weeks. Coconut oil fatty acids also provided more than 90 percent repellency against mosquitoes—including Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that can transmit the Zika virus.

These -derived offer longer-lasting protection than any other known natural against insect blood-feeding, according to Zhu.

Explore further: Next-gen insect repellents to combat mosquito-borne diseases

More information: Junwei J. Zhu et al. Better than DEET Repellent Compounds Derived from Coconut Oil, Scientific Reports (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-32373-7

Related Stories

Sniffing out new repellents: Why mozzies can't stand the DEET

October 27, 2014

The smell of mozzie repellent is as much a part of summer as barbecues and the cricket. Despite supermarket and pharmacy shelves overflowing with insect repellents, there are actually only a few active ingredients to be found ...

The buzz on an amazing new mosquito repellent: Will it fly?

August 16, 2009

After searching for more than 50 years, scientists finally have discovered a number of new mosquito repellents that beat DEET, the gold standard for warding off those pesky, sometimes disease-carrying insects. The stuff seems ...

Is coconut oil good for you?

September 29, 2014

There is no consistent body of data that I am aware of to indicate that coconut oil has documented specific beneficial effects; hence, there is no data that I'm aware of to suggest people should go out of their way to consume ...

Recommended for you

A record-long polymer DNA negative

November 1, 2018

A fragment of a single strand of DNA, built of the nucleobases cytosine and guanine, can be imprinted in a polymer—this has been shown by chemists from Warsaw, Denton and Milan. The resulting artificial negative, with a ...

Cryo-EM reveals structure and mechanism of the 5-HT3 receptor

October 31, 2018

In November 2017, a Titan Krios cryo-electron microscope (cryo-EM) was inaugurated at the ESRF, the European Synchrotron, France. Data collected on this cryo-EM features in a Nature publication describing the activation cycle ...

Inspiring new drug discovery by pseudo natural products

October 31, 2018

Almost a third of available pharmaceuticals are based on natural products. The discovery of new natural products-inspired drugs, however, is slow due to their limited chemical diversity, their high chemical complexity and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.