Cambridge Analytica whistleblower calls for online regulation

November 6, 2018
Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie speaks during the annual Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon on November 6, 2018
Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie speaks during the annual Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon on November 6, 2018

A whistleblower who claimed data consultancy Cambridge Analytica played a role in obtaining data from Facebook users called Tuesday for greater government regulation of social media and online advertising.

"Why is it we can regulate nuclear power, but we can't regulate code" Christopher Wylie, a former director of research at the now-defunct data consultancy, said at the Web Summit, Europe's biggest tech gathering, in Lisbon.

Wylie earlier this year said data from millions of Facebook users was used by Cambridge Analytica without their knowledge to help elect US President Donald Trump—a claim denied by the company.

In his address at the Web Summit, Wylie also called on data scientists to be subject to an ethical code just as doctors, nurses and teachers are.

"Why is it that as a data scientists, we don't have to think of the ethical and moral implications of what we are doing. I think that is absurd," he said to applause from the audience.

The need for regulation is more urgent given the rise in the number of using , he added.

"People now sleep with their phones more than they sleep with people," Wylie said.

Some 70,000 people are expected to take part in the four-day Web Summit which got underway Monday, including speakers from leading global tech companies, politicians and start-ups hoping to attract investors.

Dubbed "the Davos for geeks", the annual event was launched in Dublin in 2010 and moved to Lisbon six years later.

Explore further: Under fire tech sector gathers in Portugal

Related Stories

Under fire tech sector gathers in Portugal

November 5, 2018

Europe's largest tech event, the Web Summit, gets underway in Lisbon on Monday amid a backlash over internet firms' role in spreading "fake news" and how they use consumer data.

Expert says Brexit campaign used data mined from Facebook

March 27, 2018

The computer expert who alleges a trove of Facebook data was improperly used to help Donald Trump's White House bid said Tuesday that he strongly believes the information was also used by the Brexit movement that persuaded ...

Cambridge Analytica fights back on data scandal

April 24, 2018

Cambridge Analytica unleashed its counterattack against claims that it misused data from millions of Facebook accounts, saying Tuesday it is the victim of misunderstandings and inaccurate reporting that portrays the company ...

UK lawmaker: Facebook misled Parliament over data leak risk

March 18, 2018

A British lawmaker accused Facebook on Sunday of misleading officials by downplaying the risk of users' data being shared without their consent, after a former employee of data firm Cambridge Analytica says his company harvested ...

Recommended for you

Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

October 29, 2018

Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. So when a newcomer brings something innovative to the party, why is it difficult to break through a phone market dominated by Apple ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.