First calf born following IVF embryo breakthrough

November 27, 2018, University of Kent

The approach, called Karyomapping, was originally designed to detect and screen for single gene and chromosome disorders simultaneously in human IVF embryos.

Now the application of the same technique to cattle IVF—involving screening at the embryo stage rather than when a calf is born—will allow decisions on best quality genetic stock to be made earlier.

The latest research, led by Professor Darren Griffin of the University's School of Biosciences, will allow for better quality genetics to be introduced more rapidly into the breeding herd.

Moving genetically screened embryos around the country, and around the world, rather than live animals, is also more biosecure, environmentally friendly and means that they can be delivered to breeding farms in a more efficient manner.

Professor Griffin said: 'In-vitro produced embryos are used widely in the cattle breeding industry but this is the first time they have undergone a whole genomic screen beforehand. We have used Karyomapping to screen for genetic merit, as well as the incidence of chromosome disorders, which could significantly reduce the chances of the developing into live-born calves.'

The researchers report the birth of the calves to be born following use of the technique, including the first named Crossfell Cinder Candy, born on a farm near Penrith.

Explore further: Karyomapping offers new way of detecting genetic conditions in IVF embryos

More information: Kara J. Turner et al, Karyomapping for simultaneous genomic evaluation and aneuploidy screening of preimplantation bovine embryos: The first live-born calves, Theriogenology (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.theriogenology.2018.11.014

Related Stories

Genetic markers for fetal overgrowth syndrome discovered

April 28, 2015

Humans and cattle share a similar epigenetic fetal overgrowth disorder that occurs more commonly following assisted reproduction procedures. In humans, this disorder is called Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome (BWS), and in cattle ...

Recommended for you

Newly discovered wasp turns social spiders into zombies

November 27, 2018

It sounds like the plot of the world's tiniest horror movie: deep in the Ecuadorian Amazon, a newly discovered species of wasp transforms a "social" spider into a zombie-like drone that abandons its colony to do the wasp's ...

Scientists discover how mechanical strain shapes plants

November 27, 2018

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and Carnegie Mellon University in the U.S. have discovered how mechanical forces can influence the shapes of plant leaves and flower petals.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.