Nearly half the world lives on less than $5.50 a day: World Bank

October 17, 2018
In a twice-yearly report the World Bank found the number of poor worldwide was still &quot;unacceptably high&quot;
In a twice-yearly report the World Bank found the number of poor worldwide was still "unacceptably high"

Despite progress in reducing extreme poverty, nearly half the world's population lives on less than $5.50 a day, with a rising share of the poor in wealthier economies, the World Bank said Wednesday.

In a twice-yearly report, the bank took a broader look at poverty to see where countries were lagging, even though the share of those living in —defined as earning less than $1.90 a day—has continued to come down in recent years.

Under the expanded criteria for poverty, the report found the number of poor worldwide was still "unacceptably high," while the fruits of were "shared unevenly across regions and countries."

Even though global growth of recent years had been sluggish, the total count of people in poverty declined by more than 68 million people between 2013 and 2015—"a number roughly equivalent to the population of Thailand or the United Kingdom."

Despite the improvement, the report said current trends indicated the World Bank's goal of reducing extreme poverty to less than three percent of the world's population by 2030 may be unattainable.

"Particularly distressing findings are that extreme poverty is becoming entrenched in a handful of countries and that the pace of will soon decelerate significantly," the report said.

At the $5.50-a-day threshold, global poverty fell to 46 percent from 67 percent between 1990 and 2015. The bank reported last month that extreme poverty had fallen to 10 percent in 2015.

With China's rise, East Asia and the Pacific saw a 60 point drop in the to 35 percent, but the region is unlikely to continue to achieve that pace going forward as growth has moderated.

And is becoming entrenched in Sub-Saharan Africa, where 84.5 percent of the population still live on less than $5.50 a day, the report said.

And while two decades ago, 60 percent of the global population lived in low-income countries, by 2015, that had fallen to nine percent.

The World Bank also cautioned that in many of those countries, the poor were not sharing equally in economic growth.

Explore further: Yes, microlending reduces extreme poverty

Related Stories

Yes, microlending reduces extreme poverty

June 26, 2017

A small boost in microlending to the developing world could lift more than 10.5 million people out of extreme poverty. That's one conclusion of my study, published last month in The B.E. Journal of Macroeconomics, which found ...

Half the world's poor are children

June 2, 2017

New Oxford University research on global poverty reveals the extent of the challenges facing the UN's new Sustainable Development Goals for the eradication of child poverty.

Recommended for you

Oldest evidence for animals found

October 15, 2018

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, have found the oldest clue yet of animal life, dating back at least 100 million years before the famous Cambrian explosion of animal fossils.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

dirk_bruere
not rated yet 47 minutes ago
The dollar value means nothing unless it is PPP - purchasing power parity

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.