Video: How to catch fruit flies

October 18, 2018, American Chemical Society
How to catch fruit flies (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar—or can you? In this video, Reactions explains the chemistry behind why fruit flies love vinegar so much that some entomologists call them "vinegar flies":

