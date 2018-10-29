UT students' startups land share of $50,000 entrepreneurship cash

October 31, 2018 by Nicole Cobler, Austin American-Statesman

Texas undergraduate teams pitched their startup ideas recently at the University of Texas-Austin to win their share of $50,000.

University of Texas-Austin students made up four of the five winning teams at DisrupTexas, an undergraduate pitch competition hosted by UT-Austin's Herb Kelleher Center for Entrepreneurship, Growth and Renewal.

The event featured 25 finalists from UT-Austin, the University of North Texas, Trinity, Texas State, UT-Dallas and the University of Houston. Teams presented 10-minute pitches followed by a five-minute feedback session from four judges.

UT students Katherine Allen and Atreya Misra took home the top prize - $20,000—for their employer recruitment startup, Flo Recruit.

Allen and Misra began working together in 2016, first selling their web application to student organizations. The pair formally founded Flo Recruit in January and now have seven paying customers across the country.

The idea for Flo Recruit began as Allen and Misra were job hunting for life after college.

"We were going through the corporate recruiting process ourselves," said Allen, a mechanical engineering and Plan II senior. "And we realized the same issues that were plaguing organizations were plaguing larger companies."

Flo Recruit helps companies quickly receive candidate information and gather employee feedback on candidates. Allen and Misra hope their startup will eventually help detect bias in the hiring process and predict the likelihood of a candidate being hired even before the interview process begins.

The co-founders said they plan to use their prize money to go toward gaining new customers.

"I didn't expect we'd make it as far as we did," said Misra, an electrical engineering doctoral candidate. "It was really nice to be honored."

Four other teams took home money at DisrupTexas. Pigeon, a business communication platform, won $10,000. UT-Dallas' Survivr, a that standardizes police training, won $5,000. Pro Lit Fic, a self-publishing and peer review platform, won $3,000. Event planning Dive won $2,000. DisrupTexas also gave away $15,000 in Oracle credits.

Explore further: Texas guv confirms Amazon visit to Austin, Dallas

5 shares

©2018 Austin American-Statesman, Texas
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Texas guv confirms Amazon visit to Austin, Dallas

March 12, 2018

Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed on Thursday that Amazon HQ2 scouts have been to Austin and Dallas as he accepted an annual award that recognizes the top performing states for business and job creation.

Running on tempo

March 11, 2013

Some runners take it slow while others tear up the pavement. Either way, music gives runners their mojo, and can be the key to creating a productive, enjoyable run, according to a team of Michigan State University seniors ...

Texas teen takes home $100K science prize

December 4, 2012

A high school student from Texas has won a $100,000 scholarship for scientific work that could help driverless cars and robots navigate around obstacles.

U.S. funds hydrogen experiment

February 26, 2007

The U.S. Energy Department has awarded a U.S. researcher a $3 million grant for a project that focuses on harnessing photoactive material from the sun.

Airport app concept nets UNT students win in first contest

July 15, 2016

Ever been lost in an airport terminal or nearly miss a flight because you were late? An airport app concept created by University of North Texas students may provide the answer to these and other air travel issues. The concept, ...

Recommended for you

Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

October 29, 2018

Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. So when a newcomer brings something innovative to the party, why is it difficult to break through a phone market dominated by Apple ...

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

October 24, 2018

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.