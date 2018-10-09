Uncovering the role of the ilio-sacral joint in frogs

October 10, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
Wood frog
Lithobates sylvaticus found in southern Quebec. Credit: Wikipedia/CC BY 3.0

A trio of researchers, two with the Royal Veterinary College, the other the University of Portsmouth, has found evidence that suggests that the ilio-sacral joint in frogs evolved after they started jumping. In their paper published in the journal Biology Letters, Christopher Richards, Enrico Eberhard and Amber Collings describe their study of the joint and what they found.

Jumping have an ilio-sacral joint in their pelvis that works like a hinge when they engage in . It allows them to sit comfortably bent over while in a crouched position and to straighten their backs completely when jumping. Despite previous studies of frog anatomy, it has not been clear just how much of an impact the ilio-sacral joint has on a frog's ability to jump. In this new effort, the researchers in the U.K. designed experiments to clear up the mystery.

To learn more about how the ilio-sacral joint works in frogs, the researchers filmed several specimens using a high-speed camera as they went through their jumping motions. The team then created a computer simulation that showed how the joint works while in action. Doing so allowed the team to tweak conditions to learn more about how the frog actually uses its joint under different circumstances.

The simulations showed that the joint was not actually necessary for jumping—the frog's powerful legs ensured strong leaping regardless of whether it had an ilio-sacral joint. But such a joint did give them much more directional control. The muscles and tendons near the joint allowed the frog to fine-tune its jumping direction as it shot into the air.

The researchers suggest that because the joint is not actually necessary for jumping, it is likely that it developed after the frogs started jumping—not concurrently. They also note that prior by others studying frog fossils suggests that the ilio-sacral joint in frogs evolved independently in thousands of species. They further suggest that their findings could have implications for engineers designing prosthetics, perhaps offering clues on how to design arms that have higher precision when reaching for objects, for example.

Explore further: Frogs' amazing leaps due to springy tendons

More information: Christopher T. Richards et al. The dynamic role of the ilio-sacral joint in jumping frogs, Biology Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1098/rsbl.2018.0367

Related Stories

Frogs' amazing leaps due to springy tendons

November 16, 2011

Some species of frogs and many other animals are able to jump far beyond what appear to be their capabilities. The trained contestants in the frog-jumping competition in Calaveras County, Calif., come to mind, but even ordinary ...

Tiny jumping spiders found preying on frogs and lizards

August 14, 2017

A trio of researchers from Switzerland and the U.S. has found documented evidence of tiny regal jumping spiders killing and eating much larger frogs and lizards. In their paper published in Journal of Arachnology, Martin ...

Regrowing functional joints in frogs

January 14, 2016

In a first, Japanese researchers have regenerated functional joints in frogs by activating a newly-found "reintegration" mechanism. Further understanding of this process may help transplanted tissues integrate with the original ...

Recommended for you

How to make fish shine

October 10, 2018

Scientists from the University of Bath have helped to figure out why shoals of fish flash silver as they twist through the water by studying how the shiny silver cells are created in zebrafish.

Wild chimpanzees share food with their friends

October 10, 2018

Sharing meat after hunting and exchanging other valued food items is considered key in the evolution of cooperation in human societies. One prominent idea is that humans share valuable foods to gain future favors, such that ...

Uncovering the role of the ilio-sacral joint in frogs

October 10, 2018

A trio of researchers, two with the Royal Veterinary College, the other the University of Portsmouth, has found evidence that suggests that the ilio-sacral joint in frogs evolved after they started jumping. In their paper ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.