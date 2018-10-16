Startup plans to launch small satellites from Virginia coast

October 17, 2018
In this Jan 21, 2018, file photo provided by Rocket Lab, electron rocket carrying only a small payload of about 150 kilograms (331 pounds), lifts off from the Mahia Peninsula on New Zealand's North Island's east coast. A California-based startup says it will rocket small satellites into orbit from Virginia. (Rocket Lab via AP, File)

A California-based startup says it will rocket small satellites into orbit from Virginia.

Rocket Lab said Wednesday that it will build its at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport. The spaceport is located at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility where unmanned cargo missions already launch to the International Space Station.

Huntington Beach, California-based Rocket Lab's endeavor reflects increasing demand from companies and governments alike to use . They're used to gather images of earth and track anything from ships to weather.

Rocket Lab already has a working launch pad in New Zealand where it sent its first rocket into orbit in January.

The company plans to launch more rockets from there in November and December. It said it will start launching from Virginia in the second half of 2019.

