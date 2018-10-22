Hurricane largely wipes out tiny Hawaiian island

October 26, 2018
Green sea turtles called Hawaii's East Island home until it was wiped off the map by Hurricane Walaka
Green sea turtles called Hawaii's East Island home until it was wiped off the map by Hurricane Walaka

Marine debris teams were dispatched to assess the damage this week after a tiny, remote Hawaiian island was largely wiped off the map when a raging hurricane passed through, officials said.

East Island was a low-lying island composed mainly of loose sand and gravel, and was home to threatened nesting green sea turtles and endangered Hawaiian monk seals.

All but a couple of slivers of sand were erased from the already tiny island—about 400 feet (120 meters) wide and a half mile (0.8 kilometers long)— when Hurricane Walaka tore through earlier this month, satellite images from the US Fish and Wildlife Service showed.

"East Island appears to be under water," said a statement from the Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

The protected area is managed by the Department of Commerce, Department of the Interior, State of Hawaii and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Located about 500 miles (800 kilometers) northwest of Honolulu, East Island was the second largest islet in an atoll known as the French Frigate Shoals.

Chip Fletcher, a University of Hawaii climate scientist, told the Honolulu Civil Beat this week he was stunned at the news.

"Oh my God, it's gone," he was quoted as saying by the local news outlet.

"It's one more chink in the wall of the network of ecosystem diversity on this planet that is being dismantled."

Hurricane Walaka peaked at a Category 5 storm, the most potent wind speed on the 1-5 Saffir-Simpson scale, and was the second strongest cyclone to ever to strike the Pacific region.

Charles Littnan, the director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's protected species division, said about half the area's green sea turtle population nested at East Island.

Fortunately, most of this season's juveniles made it to sea well before the storm it.

As sea level rises due to climate change, "these small, sandy islets are going to really struggle to persist," he told the Huffington Post.

"This event is confronting us with what the future could look like."

Explore further: Seven researchers evacuated from Pacific atoll as storm nears

Related Stories

NASA peers into the large clear eye of Hurricane Walaka

October 3, 2018

An infrared look by NASA's Terra satellite found a ring of intense storms around the wide eye of Hurricane Walaka in the Central Pacific Ocean. Walaka remains a dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane ...

NASA sees Walaka becoming a powerful Hurricane

October 2, 2018

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite passed over the Central Pacific Hurricane Center and analyzed Walaka's rainfall and cloud structure as it was strengthening into a hurricane.

Recommended for you

Mexico's 2017 Tehuantepec quake suggests a new worry

October 25, 2018

Last September's magnitude 8.2 Tehuantepec earthquake happened deep, rupturing both mantle and crust, on the landward side of major subduction zone in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico's far south coast.

A closer look at antibiotic resistant genes in the air

October 25, 2018

While the issue of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) in water has long been studied, relatively little attention has been paid to airborne ARGs, despite its potential to pose a significant threat to public health. A team ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.