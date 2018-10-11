Keeping food out of landfills

October 16, 2018 by Julie Stewart, University of Delaware
Keeping food out of landfills
Engineering professors Daniel Cha (second from left) and Michael Chajes (third from left) work with students In-Young Kim (far left) and Gabe Chao to study samples taken from the food digester at Caesar Rodney Dining Hall. Credit: Kathy F. Atkinson

You probably throw out more food than you realize. Food waste makes up 21.6 percent of municipal waste, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

"This is not a good use of landfill space," said Michael Chajes, a professor of civil and environmental engineering and co-chair of the University of Delaware's Sustainability Task Force. "There are better things to do with this ."

The question is—what are they? A team of civil and environmental engineers is partnering with the Delaware Solid Waste Authority (DSWA) to study the composition of that has been partially broken down in a digester machine. This insight could help them implement strategies to reduce the volume of waste in Delaware's landfills.

DSWA is charged with managing waste and recyclables throughout the state, and the agency operates three landfills—one in each of Delaware's counties.

"Part of our mission is to increase diversion from the landfills," said Robin Roddy, DSWA's chief operating officer.

Roddy, who received a master's degree in civil engineering at UD, knew that UD civil and environmental engineers had the ideal expertise to tackle the problem of food waste in landfills. What's more, UD was already ahead of the curve in approaching the problem itself. The Caesar Rodney Dining Complex has two BioHiTech digesters, which use a proprietary mix of microorganisms to transform pieces of unwanted food—bread crusts, milk at the bottom of the cereal bowls, whatever students leave behind—into liquid waste. All the pieces were in place for a partnership.

"We saw this as an opportunity to study the effectiveness of this approach and determine whether it is something that could be promoted to institutions throughout the state," Roddy said.

Daniel Cha, a professor of civil and environmental engineering, is studying the liquid waste from the digesters. A team of students from Cha's research group collects samples of the waste, determines their volume with a flow meter, and analyzes their composition with ion chromatography and other analytical equipment.

"The liquid contains organic carbon and nitrogen, and it is rich in energy potential," said Cha. The nutrient content differs slightly each day depending on the menu items served. By understanding exactly what this liquid is made of, Cha might be able to develop smarter strategies to utilize it—through resource recovery, strategic re-use or other methods.

The trick is scale

The pros and cons and ramifications of this approach will be studied thoroughly before any decisions are made about scaling it up, said Roddy.

"There are many different treatment technologies for organic waste, and this is one option," she said.

Several students are involved in this research project, including two undergraduate Delaware Environmental Institute (DENIN) Environmental Scholars. Larissa Gaul, a rising junior student, has been working with Cha on this project since November, helping with sampling and analysis. She has been passionate about environmental research since childhood, when she saw a staggering statistic about water insecurity at a museum exhibit. The UN reports that by 2025, two-thirds of the world's population could be living in water-stressed conditions.

"Doing research as an undergraduate has allowed me to explore what I want to do and has also given me experience writing reports, making research posters, and more," she said.

Gaul spent the summer as a co-op at an aerospace and defense company, but she hopes to resume her research with Cha during the fall semester.

This kind of experience with waste management research could give students a leg up when it comes to job prospects.

"As an employer and someone that hires, I think this is a great opportunity for students," said Roddy. "This is experience that would really stand out to solid waste professionals."

Projects like these—which have the potential to tackle grand challenges in sustainability—are a hallmark of UD's College of Engineering.

"This collaboration with DSWA will provide important chemical insights to help inform the decisions of a key agency in our community and have large impact throughout the state and region," said Kristi Kiick, deputy dean of engineering at UD. "It could also help develop new ways for our community to handle its food waste and slow the rate at which we dispose of our waste in landfills."

Michelle Bennett, sustainability manager at the University of Delaware, is involved with this project and sees plenty of potential.

"Partnerships and projects like these help UD improve our on-campus sustainability by leveraging academic expertise to better understand and seek solutions to persistent problems on campus," she said. "Food waste is a large-scale issue that every kitchen struggles with; food waste has major financial and environmental impacts for us all. We hope this partnership and others will help UD address its own food waste challenges while researching and experimenting with new solutions that could help address this problem on a larger scale."

This research could also have implications for agricultural waste, a major issue along the Delmarva peninsula, as well as yard waste, said Bennett.

"There are a lot of big-picture challenges that this research could potentially impact," she said.

Explore further: New study provides guidelines for more effective waste management

Related Stories

Researchers call for consensus in the food supply chain

October 16, 2018

A new study by researchers at Karlstad University and Lund University shows that there are both shortcomings and development potential in the food supply chain in terms of the environmental impact. For a continued decrease ...

Less food wasted in South Africa than in Europe

May 30, 2018

Food waste in South Africa is lower than that in Europe but greater than in the rest of sub-Saharan Africa. Households in South Africa dispose of less food into the municipal bin than European households do, but more than ...

The benefits of waste-to-energy technologies

August 28, 2017

Instead of hauling food waste to landfills, we might want to use that organic waste to power garbage trucks, your car, truck or SUV while at the same time potentially helping the environment.

Recommended for you

World Heritage sites threatened by sea level rise

October 16, 2018

From Venice and the tower of Pisa to the medieval city of Rhodes, dozens of UNESCO World Heritage sites in the Mediterranean basin are deeply threatened by rising sea levels, researchers warned Tuesday.

Was life on the early Earth purple?

October 16, 2018

Early life forms on Earth may have been able to generate metabolic energy from sunlight using a purple-pigmented molecule called retinal that possibly predates the evolution of chlorophyll and photosynthesis. If retinal has ...

New interactive scenario explorer for 1.5 degrees C pathways

October 16, 2018

IIASA and the Integrated Assessment Modeling Consortium (IAMC) have made the scenarios underlying last week's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 1.5°C Special Report publicly available in an interactive online ...

Two degrees decimated Puerto Rico's insect populations

October 15, 2018

While temperatures in the tropical forests of northeastern Puerto Rico have climbed two degrees Celsius since the mid-1970s, the biomass of arthropods—invertebrate animals such as insects, millipedes, and sowbugs—has ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.