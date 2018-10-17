'Malnourished' animals report prompts Albania zoo closure

October 18, 2018
False 'malnourished' report prompts Albania zoo closure
A worker cleans the cage of a zebra at Safari Zoo Park in Mbrostar, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Tirana, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Albanian authorities have temporarily blocked the operation of the private zoo park, after the malnourishment of some lions and zebras. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

A report claiming lions and other animals were left malnourished at a private zoo in Albania has prompted Albanian authorities to order the zoo's temporary closure.

Environment Minister Blendi Klosi ordered the immediate inspection and removal of the animals from the Safari Zoo Park resort following a report in Britain's Daily Mail Tuesday with photos showing a lion with an eye infection and other apparently malnourished animals in iron cages.

But Ardjan Koci, a conservation official, said a recent inspection found all animals at the zoo in Mbrostar, 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of the capital Tirana, healthy. He said the only shortcoming was that the animals did not have enough space in their cages.

Koci said the zoo is required to offer some missing documents in eight days.

False 'malnourished' report prompts Albania zoo closure
A worker throws meat to a lion at Safari Zoo Park in Mbrostar, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Tirana, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Albanian authorities have temporarily blocked the operation of the private zoo park, after the malnourishment of some lions and zebras. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)
False 'malnourished' report prompts Albania zoo closure
Lions sit in their cage at Safari Zoo Park in Mbrostar, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Tirana, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Albanian authorities have temporarily blocked the operation of the private zoo park, after the malnourishment of some lions and zebras. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)
False 'malnourished' report prompts Albania zoo closure
A lion sits in its cage at Safari Zoo Park in Mbrostar, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Tirana, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Albanian authorities have temporarily blocked the operation of the private zoo park, after the malnourishment of some lions and zebras. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)
False 'malnourished' report prompts Albania zoo closure
Lions sit in their cage at Safari Zoo Park in Mbrostar, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Tirana, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Albanian authorities have temporarily blocked the operation of the private zoo park, after the malnourishment of some lions and zebras. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

Explore further: Turning tables, Chile zoo rescues animals, cages visitors

Related Stories

Albanian sought by US arrested in cybercrime market probe

February 12, 2018

Police in Albania say they have arrested a 25-year-old citizen who is accused of being part of a cybercrime organization that U.S. authorities allege cost consumers and businesses more than half a billion dollars.

Recommended for you

Bioceramics power the mantis shrimp's famous punch

October 18, 2018

Researchers in Singapore can now explain what gives the mantis shrimp, a marine crustacean that hunts by battering its prey with its club-like appendages, the most powerful punch in the animal kingdom. In a paper publishing ...

Expanding the optogenetics toolkit

October 18, 2018

Controlling individual brain cells using light-sensitive proteins has proven to be a powerful tool for probing the brain's complexities. As this branch of neuroscience has expanded, so has the demand for a diverse palette ...

Working lands play a key role in protecting biodiversity

October 18, 2018

With a body the size of a fist and wings that span more than a foot, the big brown bat must gorge on 6,000 to 8,000 bugs a night to maintain its stature. This mighty appetite can be a boon to farmers battling crop-eating ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.