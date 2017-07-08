Four lions escape from S.Africa's Kruger Park

July 10, 2017
Kruger Park, which borders Zimbabwe and Mozambique, is home to about 1,500 lions, and nearly the size of Belgium. Animals sometimes slip past the barrier fences, especially during the dry winter season.

Four male lions escaped over the weekend fromm South Africa's famed Kruger National Park, officials said Monday, two months after five others slipped out.

Park management said in a statement that the majestic predators were believed to have sneaked out on Sunday night, and that they had been spotted in a nearby village.

They urged residents to "exercise extra caution" as the hunt for the was underway.

Two months ago, five other lions escaped from the park.

Four were re-captured in neighbouring farms and one is still on the loose.

Officials said animals usually sneaked out through dry river beds, or used holes dug out by other animals near the fences.

In 2016, a named Sylvester escaped twice within two from another South African . He was eventually re-caught and moved to a different reserve.

Osiris1
not rated yet 2 hours ago
These johnnies maybe looking for mates, or some humans to eat. If one's family was neighbor to this reserve, maybe an investment in a Weatherby 460 magnum rifle would be in order with the appropriate ammo for lion defense. Probably they already have them! Look at that picture of the last thing some human victim sees before being brutally killed and eaten alive! Wouldn't YOU? Out in that bush, "9-1-1" is not available. Neither are phones unless cellies.

