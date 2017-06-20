Zimbabwe begins mass transfer of animals to Mozambique

June 22, 2017
Zimbabwe is to transfer fifty elephants to Mozambique
Zimbabwe is to transfer fifty elephants to Mozambique

The animals won't travel two-by-two, but thousands of safari stalwarts will soon begin their journeys from Zimbabwe to Mozambique in one of Africa's largest ever wildlife transfers.

Fifty elephants, 100 giraffes, 200 zebras and 200 buffaloes will be among the several thousand animals that will be transferred between the two neighbours, Zimbabwe's Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (PWMA) told AFP on Thursday.

They will travel 600 kilometres (370 miles) on dusty roads from the Save Valley Conservancy to Zimbabwe's eastern neighbour in an effort to replenish animal numbers that were devastated during Mozambique's bloody 15-year civil war.

"Zimbabwe approved the translocation of wildlife from the Sango Ranch in the Save Valley Conservancy to Zinave National Park in Mozambique," said PWMA spokesman Simukai Nyasha.

Willy Pabst, owner of Zimbabwe's Sango Wildlife Conservancy, said in a statement that he was "proud to support the initiative... with over 6,000 of our animals".

"For us this relocation is the perfect example how conservation in Africa works," he added.

A further 500 animals will be selected from Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park to help repopulate Zinave, the Peace Parks foundation which is coordinating the transfers said in a statement.

"This week saw the start of one of the largest translocation projects that Africa has ever seen," it said.

Some 7,500 from Zimbabwe, South Africa and elsewhere in Mozambique will be moved to help repopulate Zinave over the course of the three-year project.

Explore further: One of Africa's largest wildlife relocations begins

Related Stories

One of Africa's largest wildlife relocations begins

June 21, 2017

Conservationists have launched what they call one of Africa's biggest wildlife relocations—the transfer of 7,500 animals over three years to a Mozambican park whose wildlife was nearly wiped out by civil war.

Severe drought forces Zimbabwe to sell off wildlife

May 4, 2016

Drought-hit Zimbabwe has invited local farmers and private game rangers to buy wild animals as it destocks national game reserves to save fauna from starvation, the wildlife authority said Wednesday.

Zimbabwe: 22 more elephants killed in Hwange Park by cyanide

October 26, 2015

Cyanide poisoning has killed 22 elephants in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park, the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority said on Monday. This brings to 62 the number of elephants poisoned by poachers in ...

Recommended for you

Wasp venom holds clues on how genes get new jobs

June 22, 2017

Amid the incredible diversity of living things on our planet, there is a common theme. Organisms need to acquire new genes, or change the functions of existing genes, in order to adapt and survive.

Cells in fish's spinal discs repair themselves

June 22, 2017

Duke researchers have discovered a unique repair mechanism in the developing backbone of zebrafish that could give insight into why spinal discs of longer-lived organisms like humans degenerate with age.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.