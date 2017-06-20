One of Africa's largest wildlife relocations begins

June 21, 2017

Conservationists have launched what they call one of Africa's biggest wildlife relocations—the transfer of 7,500 animals over three years to a Mozambican park whose wildlife was nearly wiped out by civil war.

The South Africa-based Peace Parks Foundation said Wednesday that Zinave National Park will receive 500 animals from Gorongosa, another Mozambican recovering since the war ended in 1992, and about 6,000 from the Sango wildlife area in neighboring Zimbabwe. Other animals are being moved from South Africa.

Peace Parks says Zinave will get species including buffalo, giraffe, wildebeest, zebra and elephants.

Zinave administrator Antonio Bacar says the training of park rangers will increase to prevent poaching.

The hope is that tourists visiting the popular coastal area around Vilanculos will take a safari once Zinave is restocked.

Explore further: Wildlife phone apps cause chaos in S.Africa's Kruger Park

Related Stories

Zimbabwe: 22 more elephants killed in Hwange Park by cyanide

October 26, 2015

Cyanide poisoning has killed 22 elephants in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park, the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority said on Monday. This brings to 62 the number of elephants poisoned by poachers in ...

Recommended for you

Bitter or sweet? How taste cells decide what they want to be

June 21, 2017

Ever burn your tongue so badly that you were unable to taste your food for a few days? Luckily, a unique feature of taste cells is that they continually regenerate every 10 to 14 days. Now, a new study from the Monell Center ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.