Albanian sought by US arrested in cybercrime market probe

February 12, 2018

Police in Albania say they have arrested a 25-year-old citizen who is accused of being part of a cybercrime organization that U.S. authorities allege cost consumers and businesses more than half a billion dollars.

A statement issued Monday said Aldo Ymeraj was arrested in the Albanian capital, Tirana, on an international warrant from the United States.

Ymeraj is among 36 people who have been indicted in the U.S. for allegedly being part of the Infraud Organization. The U.S. Justice Department alleges the organization was an where stolen , bank account data and other personal information were sold and purchased.

Thirteen of the wanted suspects were arrested last week in the U.S., Thailand, Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Kosovo and Serbia. All are expected to face extradition.

