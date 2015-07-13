Facebook requires UK political ad buyers to reveal identity

October 16, 2018
Facebook says anyone who takes out a British political ad on the social media platform will now be forced to reveal their identity, in a bid to increase transparency and curb misinformation.

The company said Tuesday that it will also require disclaimers for any British political advertisements, which will be archived for seven years in a publicly accessible database.

British lawmakers have called for greater oversight of and election campaigns to protect democracy in the .

A House of Commons report this year said democracy is facing a crisis because data analysis and allow campaigns to target voters with messages of hate without their consent.

Facebook said: "By having people verify who they are, we believe it will help prevent abuse."

