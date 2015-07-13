Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

April 26, 2018
A protestor from the pressure group Avaaz carries a papier mache head of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg outside Britain's parl
A protestor from the pressure group Avaaz carries a papier mache head of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg outside Britain's parliament

Facebook on Thursday said that it would be extending a raft of measures to allow its users to identify the source of political adverts that appear in their feed to Britain next year.

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.

Schroepfer admitted that Facebook had been "slow" in realising how its data was being used following revelations that British communications firm Cambridge Analytica mined information on around 90 million users.

"We didn't understand the threat," he said.

"I can't fix that back then, but I can devote my time and energy to two things: one is, with the specific acts, we build every defence we can, and then two, we do a deeper more rigorous forward looking... proactive defence."

Under new plans to be implemented in Britain next year, those seeking to run political adverts will need to be authorised and ads that are political will be required to be labelled as such, along with details of who funded them.

Any ad labelled political will be available for seven years in Facebook's archive, which will allow users to search the amount spent on the ad and the number of views it received.

A still image the UK's Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Facebook's chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer being grilled by M
A still image the UK's Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Facebook's chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer being grilled by MPs

The changes were introduced in the US earlier this month.

Schroepfer admitted that Facebook had not read the terms and conditions of the app, developed by academic Aleksandr Kogan's research firm Global Science Research (GSR), used to harvest its data.

Conservative MP Julian Knight slammed the social media giant, accusing it of being "a morality-free zone."

Schroepfer replied that he would "respectfully disagree with that assessment."

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg previously blamed Kogan for the , telling US lawmakers that he had broken the rules by selling the data to CA.

Kogan, who teaches at Cambridge University, told the committee on Tuesday that he did not sell data, and said the US social media giant was scapegoating him as it was in "PR crisis mode".

Explore further: Scientist in Facebook data scandal says being scapegoated

Related Stories

Scientist in Facebook data scandal says being scapegoated

April 24, 2018

The academic behind the app that allowed consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to farm the data of some 87 million Facebook users said Tuesday he was being scapegoated while the social network was being "mined left and right ...

Cambridge Analytica fights back on data scandal

April 24, 2018

Cambridge Analytica unleashed its counterattack against claims that it misused data from millions of Facebook accounts, saying Tuesday it is the victim of misunderstandings and inaccurate reporting that portrays the company ...

Recommended for you

Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skin

April 25, 2018

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers at the University of Minnesota used a customized, low-cost 3D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could be used by soldiers on the battlefield ...

Balancing nuclear and renewable energy

April 25, 2018

Nuclear power plants typically run either at full capacity or not at all. Yet the plants have the technical ability to adjust to the changing demand for power and thus better accommodate sources of renewable energy such as ...

Electrode shape improves neurostimulation for small targets

April 24, 2018

A cross-like shape helps the electrodes of implantable neurostimulation devices to deliver more charge to specific areas of the nervous system, possibly prolonging device life span, says research published in March in Scientific ...

China auto show highlights industry's electric ambitions

April 22, 2018

The biggest global auto show of the year showcases China's ambitions to become a leader in electric cars and the industry's multibillion-dollar scramble to roll out models that appeal to price-conscious but demanding Chinese ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.