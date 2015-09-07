Demand for sexual services in Britain: does sex education matter?

October 3, 2018, Wiley
sex
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

By analysing survey data from 1999-2001 and 2010-2012, researchers have estimated the demand for commercial sex among British men.

The Scottish Journal of Political Economy study found that men traveling abroad, men living in London, , religious men, and men with middle-class income are more often together with prostitutes than other men.

The most notable finding from a policy point of view was that learning about sex in school had a significant and sizeable negative effect on the expected number of times with a prostitute. The authors noted that requiring sex education in all schools could therefore help in reducing prostitution in Britain.

Explore further: First-born children more likely to learn about sex from parents

More information: Marilena Locatelli et al, Demand for sexual services in Britain: Does Sex Education Matter?, Scottish Journal of Political Economy (2018). DOI: 10.1111/sjpe.12198

Related Stories

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.