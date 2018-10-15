October 15, 2018

China purrs over white tiger triplets

The blue-eyed rare triplet cubs were born nearly three months ago at the Yunnan Wildlife Zoo
The blue-eyed rare triplet cubs were born nearly three months ago at the Yunnan Wildlife Zoo

Three playful white Bengal tiger cubs are charming visitors as they clamber around their enclosure at a zoo in China.

The rare, blue-eyed triplets were born nearly three months ago at the Yunnan Wildlife Zoo in Kunming, and made their in early October.

"The oldest one—the largest—is very naughty and has a real appetite. He's the naughtiest. The youngest is like a baby, she's gentle. She never wins when fighting for food," zookeeper Hao Li said.

The cubs' busy mother is getting a helping hand keeping her youngsters from getting hungry, with keepers always ready to step in with a bottle.

The tigers' white fur is a genetic variation of the common orange Bengal .

The mutation seldom occurs in the wild, but the zoo is home to 41 cats of this rare white variety.

There are currently more than 2,500 Bengal tigers outside captivity, most of them in India, according to conservation group World Wildlife Fund.

A competition is being held to name the three newborns, with final names chosen at the end of October.

— This story accompanies a photo essay by Fred Dufour and video by Pak Yiu —

  • Breeders help the new mother feed the cubs and assist with looking after them
    Breeders help the new mother feed the cubs and assist with looking after them
  • The zoo is home to 41 of this rare variety of white Bengal tiger
    The zoo is home to 41 of this rare variety of white Bengal tiger
  • There are currently more than 2,500 Bengal tigers outside captivity
    There are currently more than 2,500 Bengal tigers outside captivity
  • A competition is being held to name the three newborn cubs
    A competition is being held to name the three newborn cubs

© 2018 AFP

Citation: China purrs over white tiger triplets (2018, October 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-10-china-purrs-white-tiger-triplets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Four Bengal tigers born in El Salvador animal park
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

22 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)