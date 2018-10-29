Cargill robot moves cattle herds with less stress, more safety

October 31, 2018 by Kristen Leigh Painter, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Meet the world's first cowboy robot. It does not look like something from Hollywood or Silicon Valley.

Cargill Inc., one of the nation's largest producers of beef, has developed a robotic driver used to herd the large mammals from the pen to processing plant.

The Minnetonka-based agribusiness unveiled the machine at the North American Meat Institute's conference on animal handling in Kansas City, Mo.

The 's purpose is twofold: to reduce the stress levels that cattle experience when being corralled, and to protect the workers who otherwise are in proximity to the 1,500-pound creatures.

"If a bull wants to hurt the robot, hurt the robot," said Brad Churchill, Cargill's plant operations manager at its High River, Alberta, facility. "I can repair the robot. I can't repair my employees."

With long, Gumby-like arms waving plastic bags, the three-wheeled robot mimics the effective movements of human cattle drivers while minimizing the more erratic motions people make that can startle them. A human's voice recording is broadcast from speakers embedded in the robot, prodding the cattle with familiar phrases like "Come on, let's move it" or "Hey, hey."

The company consulted famed animal behaviorist Temple Grandin during development. After visiting a beef plant and even operating the robot from an elevated catwalk using its remote-control joystick, Grandin gave the technology her approval, calling it "a major innovation in the handling and welfare of farm animals."

"This device will lead to huge strides in employee safety while moving large and reduce the stress on cattle across the country," Grandin said in a statement.

Churchill, who suggested the technology to company leadership after seeing it used in a different situation, said this is not a way to displace workers.

"The number of people doesn't change, but now we are able to move these cattle in such a way in that we are always able to keep a gate between our people and the cattle," he said.

It took Cargill a couple of tries, however, before finding the right size, materials and features for its robotic cattle driver. The first prototype had six wheels and was made of plastic. That one got beat up by a dairy bull.

A second version was closer, but Cargill made some tweaks, raising its wheel clearance and going to a tricycle-like setup for easier maneuvering. The final version is made of steel and weighs 450 pounds.

"We have yet to have an animal flip the robot, but they have moved it to the side," Churchill said.

Flock Free, a New Jersey-based company that makes machines—including robots—designed to keep birds away from storage containers of grains or other agricultural products, is manufacturing the robotic cattle drivers for Cargill.

Cargill plans to order two robots for each of its eight U.S. and Canada beef plants. Each machine costs about $40,000. The company hopes to use it in other animal handling situations, such as with large tom turkeys that can be aggressive toward humans.

Explore further: Certification would ensure quality welfare during cattle transport

4 shares

©2018 Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Study shows humans can be emotionally manipulated by robots

August 3, 2018

A team of researchers at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany has found that humans can be susceptible to emotional manipulation by a robot. In their paper published on the open access site PLOS ONE, the group describes ...

Recommended for you

Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

October 29, 2018

Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. So when a newcomer brings something innovative to the party, why is it difficult to break through a phone market dominated by Apple ...

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

October 24, 2018

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.