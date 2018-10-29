Baidu profit grows 56% as apps and AI lift revenues

October 31, 2018
Quarterly revenues remained strong, growing 27 percent year-on-year to 28.2 billion yuan, Baidu said in an statement
Quarterly revenues remained strong, growing 27 percent year-on-year to 28.2 billion yuan, Baidu said in an statement

Chinese online search giant Baidu on Wednesday said net profit for the third quarter jumped 56 percent on continued robust growth in revenue and traffic to its mobile app.

Net income grew to 12.4 billion yuan ($1.78 billion) for the three months ending September 30.

The Beijing-based, Nasdaq-listed company credited "impressive" gains in its search function, news feed, and the new artificial intelligence (AI) projects that Baidu is staking its future on.

Quarterly revenues remained strong, growing 27 percent year-on-year to 28.2 billion yuan, Baidu said in an statement. It follows second-quarter earnings that were up 32 percent.

"Feed revenue has been a bright spot in driving Baidu's revenue growth due to robust user traffic growth, as well as strong traction with Baidu's video offerings," chairman and CEO Robin Li said in the statement.

Baidu is seeking to reposition itself from a heavy reliance on the search-engine business toward technologies used in AI, which China's government wants the country to become a leader in.

At a developer's conference this year, Baidu showcased upgrades to Baidu Brain, the baseline for its AI services, and DuerOS, a conversational AI system.

"On the AI side, DuerOS continues to see strong adoption with an installed base reaching 141 million and voice queries surpassing 800 million in September 2018," Li said.

But Baidu forecast slower growth than expected for the fourth quarter of between 25.5 billion and 26.7 billion yuan, down slightly from previous estimates.

Baidu dominates desktop searches in China but there is uncertainty over the advertising outlook amid fears that a slowing Chinese economy and the Sino-US trade war could impact consumer spending and ad sales.

Baidu also faces competition from newcomers such as Bytedance, which offers a range of popular content apps.

Daily active users of the Baidu App averaged 151 million in September 2018, up 19 percent year-on-year, but down from a peak of 161 million reached in August.

Explore further: Baidu profit up 45% on growth in news app and AI push

Related Stories

Baidu net profit jumps after video unit spin-off

April 27, 2018

China search engine giant Baidu on Friday reported net profit nearly tripled in the first quarter after spinning off its video unit as part of a corporate reorientation toward artificial intelligence (AI).

Baidu profit up 27 percent as mobile grows

October 30, 2014

Chinese search engine Baidu Inc. said Thursday its quarterly profit rose 27 percent as user traffic for its mobile operation surpassed passed its desktop computer-based search business.

US IPO for Baidu video unit as Q4 net income flattens

February 14, 2018

Chinese search engine giant Baidu will spin off its Netflix-like video arm iQiyi and list it in the US market, the company said in a statement that revealed its net profit grew only one percent during the fourth quarter.

Search engine Baidu says profit up 36 percent

February 5, 2013

Baidu Inc., which operates China's most popular search engine, said Tuesday its quarterly profit rose 36 percent as an economic rebound helped to boost advertising spending.

Recommended for you

Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

October 29, 2018

Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. So when a newcomer brings something innovative to the party, why is it difficult to break through a phone market dominated by Apple ...

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

October 24, 2018

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.