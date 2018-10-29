Apple expected to unveil new iPads, Mac in New York

October 30, 2018
In this March 27, 2018, file photo Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles as he watches a demonstration on an iPad at an Apple educational event at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago. New iPads and Mac computers are expected Tuesday, Oct. 30, as part of an Apple event in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

New iPads and Mac computers are expected Tuesday as part of an Apple event in New York.

The event is being held at an opera house in Brooklyn, suggesting Apple is pushing products focused on creativity and the arts.

As overall tablet sales decline, Apple has been promoting its high-end iPad Pro as ideal for artists, photographers and other creators. A new model is expected, as the last update came nearly 17 months ago.

There's been speculation the new iPad Pro will adopt features found in the latest iPhones, including facial-recognition technology to unlock the device. Apple isn't giving details about the event.

Apple may also release a new Mac, including a MacBook Air laptop, though higher-end MacBook Pro laptops just got refreshed in July.

