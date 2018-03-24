Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event

March 27, 2018 by Michael Tarm And Michael Liedtke
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Apple is adding the ability to use a digital pencil to draw and write on its cheapest iPad model in an attempt to make the tablet more compelling for creating, teaching and learning.

Apple's pencil previously worked only on its more expensive iPad Pro line.

The company unveiled its latest iPad Tuesday in a Chicago high school to signal a renewed emphasis on education. Apple's products have been losing ground in U.S. classrooms to Google and Microsoft during the past few years.

Besides the new iPad, Apple is rolling out a new educational app called Schoolwork to help teachers make assignments and monitor their students' progress.

Apple is also offering teachers and students 200 gigabytes of free storage in its iCloud service so they can access documents, photos and other digital content from any internet-connected device. Apple gives all accountholders five gigabytes of storage before charging for additional space. The company normally charges $3 per month for 200 gigabytes of storage.

Apple is offering a $30 iPad discount for schools, but the regular price for the 9.7-inch iPad model remains at $329. Many analysts had expected Apple to roll out a cheaper iPad to help spur sales to budget-strapped schools.

Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Google has emerged as the education leader in the U.S. market, thanks largely to laptop computers running on its Chrome software. Some of those so-called Chromebooks sell for $200 to $250.

After the hour-long event, CEO Tim Cook huddled for several minutes with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in an adjoining classroom where some of the new iPads were on display. Last year, Chicago announced a program with Apple where hundreds of thousands of Chicago public school students would learn coding.

Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Susan Prescott, Apple vice president of Product Management and Marketing, speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Susan Prescott, Apple vice president of Product Management and Marketing, speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Kasia Derza, teacher at Mariano Azuela Elementary school in Chicago, during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Nikole Blanchard, of The Dunham School in Baton Rouge, La., speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Apple's Cathleen Richardson, a former schoolteacher, speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Apple's Cathleen Richardson, a former schoolteacher, speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Greg Joswiak, vice president of iOS, iPad and iPhone product marketing, speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Greg Joswiak, vice president of iOS, iPad and iPhone product marketing, speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Apple's Cathleen Richardson, a former schoolteacher, speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Susan Prescott, Apple vice president of Product Management and Marketing, speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Susan Prescott, Apple vice president of Product Management and Marketing, speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Cassey Williams, teacher at Woodberry Down Primary School in London, speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Greg Joswiak, vice president of iOS, iPad and iPhone product marketing, speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Cassey Williams, teacher at Woodberry Down Primary School in London, speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Apple unveils pencil support for $329 iPad at school event
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Explore further: Apple looks to return to head of class in education market

Related Stories

Apple's new iPad mini goes on sale

November 12, 2013

Apple announced Tuesday it has begun selling its newly revamped iPad mini tablet with an enhanced "retina" display, for which it had not previously announced a firm launch date.

Recommended for you

Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

March 26, 2018

On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android ...

Earwigs and the art of origami

March 22, 2018

ETH Zurich researchers have developed multifunctional origami structures, which they then fabricated into 4-D printed objects. The design principle mimics the structure of an earwig's wing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.